Top 5 snipers to use in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

With Warzone finally coming to an end after a remarkable journey. With Warzone 2.0 set to release on November 16, 2022, players are still dropping into Warzone Season five to bid adieu to the game.
With the new Season five, a hail of buffs and nerfs took place. This has caused the meta to change and reveal the champion loadouts in this meta. Snipers have always been an integral part of Warzone. With large maps spanning long distances, Snipers get the job done from afar. Here are the Top 5 snipers to use in Warzone Season Five Reloaded:
Which Sniper loadouts to use in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded?
1) HDR
Fans of Modern Warfare are in for a pleasant surprise knowing that the meta is once again titled towards Modern Warfare weapons. While there have not been any alterations to its statistics, this loadout is a solid old reliable loadout to go ahead with.
The attachments for the HDR are:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
- Stock: FTAC Champion
2) 3-Line Rifle
Moving on from HDR, Call of Duty Vanguard's 3-Line Rifle has an incredible range with high stopping power. It allows players to dominate long range combat till the extent that it is extremely popular in Warzone and the community is calling it the best Sniper at the moment.
The attachments for the 3-Lline Rifle are:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN
- Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x
- Stock: ZAC Custom MZ
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Perk: Silent Focus
- Perk2: Fully Loaded
3) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle
The Sniper rifle featured in Call of Duty Vanguard used to be one of the least effective snipers to use in Season 4. However, after receiving a buff to both its aim down sight and transition speed, this rifle is a force to be reckoned with. While Gorenko received a nerf for its fire rate, it is still a formidable weapon.
The attachments for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle are:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 420mm Empress
- Underbarrel: Bipod
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: Reinforced Stock
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Rounds
- Ammunition: FMJ Rounds
- Perk 1: Discard
- Perk 2: On-Hand
4) ZRG 20MM
While this Sniper slept on upon its arrival in Warzone, it has surely proven its mettle since then. This sniper loadout is the god of all long range engagements. Offering users a large safe space to pick their target from, this Sniper has the highest bullet velocity in its category and is capable of one-shot kills at any range.
The attachments for the ZRG 20MM are:
- Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor
- Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Ammunition: 5 Rnd
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
5) Kar98k
Yet again, another addition from Modern Warfare, this Sniper rifle allows the player to be extremely mobile and dominates in those hectic, adrenaline-gushing close encounters.
The loadout for the Kar98k is :
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: STVOL Precision Comb
- Underbarrel: –
- Rear Grip: –