Top 5 snipers to use in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

With Warzone finally coming to an end after a remarkable journey. With Warzone 2.0 set to release on November 16, 2022, players are still dropping into Warzone Season five to bid adieu to the game.

With the new Season five, a hail of buffs and nerfs took place. This has caused the meta to change and reveal the champion loadouts in this meta. Snipers have always been an integral part of Warzone. With large maps spanning long distances, Snipers get the job done from afar. Here are the Top 5 snipers to use in Warzone Season Five Reloaded:

Which Sniper loadouts to use in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded?

1) HDR

Fans of Modern Warfare are in for a pleasant surprise knowing that the meta is once again titled towards Modern Warfare weapons. While there have not been any alterations to its statistics, this loadout is a solid old reliable loadout to go ahead with.

Image via Activision

The attachments for the HDR are:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

26.9″ HDR Pro Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Stock: FTAC Champion

2) 3-Line Rifle

Moving on from HDR, Call of Duty Vanguard's 3-Line Rifle has an incredible range with high stopping power. It allows players to dominate long range combat till the extent that it is extremely popular in Warzone and the community is calling it the best Sniper at the moment.

Image via Activision

The attachments for the 3-Lline Rifle are:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk2: Fully Loaded

3) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle

The Sniper rifle featured in Call of Duty Vanguard used to be one of the least effective snipers to use in Season 4. However, after receiving a buff to both its aim down sight and transition speed, this rifle is a force to be reckoned with. While Gorenko received a nerf for its fire rate, it is still a formidable weapon.

Image via Activision

The attachments for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle are:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Rounds

13mm AM 10 Rounds Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Perk 1: Discard

Discard Perk 2: On-Hand

4) ZRG 20MM

While this Sniper slept on upon its arrival in Warzone, it has surely proven its mettle since then. This sniper loadout is the god of all long range engagements. Offering users a large safe space to pick their target from, this Sniper has the highest bullet velocity in its category and is capable of one-shot kills at any range.

Image via Activision

The attachments for the ZRG 20MM are:

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon

43.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Ammunition: 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

5) Kar98k

Yet again, another addition from Modern Warfare, this Sniper rifle allows the player to be extremely mobile and dominates in those hectic, adrenaline-gushing close encounters.

Image via Activision

The loadout for the Kar98k is :

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

STVOL Precision Comb Underbarrel: –

– Rear Grip: –

