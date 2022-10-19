Modern Warfare 2 pre-load, early access, launch time, and more revealed for Xbox

The early access campaign for Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner and players are hyped to pre-load the game as soon as it drops. In the last few weeks, anticipation has been running high amongst players, especially after the success of the open beta run of the game.

Those who like to play the beta have already pre-ordered the game as there is a separate fan base for those who have been religiously following the story of Modern Warfare since the 2019 game dropped. This time around, the campaign will bring in several new combat methods, along with some familiar operators from past Call of Duty titles.

Earlier this week, there was speculation doing the rounds on the internet about the pre-load size and the time it is expected to drop on platforms across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, all those doubts can be cleared as the developers have just announced when pre-order players can pre-load the early access campaign, as well as the full game when it drops on their devices.

Call of Duty social media accounts announce pre-load and launch times of Modern Warfare 2 for Xbox players

Earlier tonight, the official Call of Duty Twitter account released a pre-load and launch time for early access campaigns across all platforms that the final version of Modern Warfare 2 will be made available on. This also includes the time required for the full game to pre-load on its official release date as well as when it goes live.

However, for players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox, here's when they will be able to pre-load the early access campaign on their consoles across various regions and time zones on October 19:

10 am Pacific Time

1 pm Eastern Daylight Time

6 pm London Time

7 pm Central European Time

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

After players have pre-loaded the early access campaign on their consoles, they will not be able to play the game until the servers go live on October 20. Mentioned below is when they will be able to play the game across various regions and time zones:

10 am Pacific Time

1 pm Eastern Daylight Time

6 pm London Time

7 pm Central European Time

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

Moreover, those playing the early access campaign on October 19 will still be able to pre-load the entirety of the game at the same time they pre-load the campaign. However, Modern Warfare 2 's multiplayer servers won't go live until the complete official game launches.

The release date for the full game has been marked on October 27 which is a day before the speculated date that was making the rounds amongst the community for some time. However, for the full game launch, there is a time interval mentioned in the form of a Regional Rollout that will last between 4 am Pacific Time to 9 pm Pacific Time.

This means that various regions will be able to play the game differently from others to prevent the Modern Warfare 2 servers from overloading and crashing. This comes as a smart move by Activision as earlier this month, the servers of Overwatch 2 went through a queue mess during launch and players ended up waiting for hours in the game's pre-menu lobby to play the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with free rewards granted to players who have pre-ordered the game.

