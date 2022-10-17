Why Modern Warfare 2 is the most ambitious project in Call of Duty franchise

Activision's upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already getting enough buzz prior to its release later this month as the title has been much-awaited by the franchise's fans. Last month, the upcoming game ended its beta run across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, receiving mostly positive responses from players as it had everything they wanted in the Call of Duty game.

While many had only good comments, some players did not like how the multiplayer side of the game panned out, criticizing it for low-quality graphics and an unfinished third-person mode. Furthermore, players were rather vocal about how they experienced ping issues as well as longer queue times.

Apart from all the issues the multiplayer beta had, the developers introduced many more extensions and features to players in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 title. From cross progression to the latest version of Battle Royale, here's why Modern Warfare 2 is the most ambitious game in the Call of Duty franchise till date.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Warzone 2.0, New Gunsmith, and Classic Multiplayer modes make Modern Warfare 2 the most ambitious Call of Duty game yet

The release of Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner and many players are curious about the pre-load dates and sizes coming across different platforms and how the final game will turn out. Additionally, earlier last month, Activision informed the playerbase that they were working with Ricochet to bring in a brand new Anti-Cheat System for their upcoming games that would ward off cheaters.

Here are all the new features and classic elements of the Call of Duty franchise coming up in the latest Modern Warfare game:

1) Gunsmith 2.0 and return of CheyTac Intervention Sniper Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will introduce players to an entirely new system of modifying their weapons and loadouts in the form of Gunsmith 2.0. Taking the classic Gunsmith of the current-gen Modern Warfare and Warzone to a different level, this new version focuses on customizing the weapon and evolving it into a more advanced weapon as players gain XP and unlock different attachments.

Players can then mix and match their desired weapon attachments across several types of guns and create a loadout that suits their playstyle. Additionally, the classic bolt action sniper rifle CheyTac Intervention is set to make a return after being featured in the classic Modern Warfare and Infinite Warfare games of the franchise.

2) Warzone 2.0 brings new map, weapons, and water combat

The upcoming Modern Warfare 2 isn't just bringing the campaign and multiplayer modes back, but is also introducing players to a newer version of COD's battle royale game, Warzone. The latest Warzone 2.0 will bring a new map called Al Mazrah to the game, a metropolitan area filled with several industrial and desert sites and is surrounded by water.

The reason behind this addition is that players will now be able to swim and dive into water instead of getting eliminated. In Warzone 2.0, they will be able to engage in combat while in the water with enemies.

Several new weapons and loot like Semtex 2.0, Enhanced Vehicles with Turrets, and more will also be introduced. Additionally, the gas closing circles will now be split into three smaller circles instead of one towards the end to make more room for combat between opponents.

3) Warzone Mobile and Cross XP Progression across platforms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not be limited to just one specific platform, but its features will span across several platforms and games like Warzone 2.0 and a brand new portable experience Warzone Mobile. The mobile version of Warzone will bring back the classic Verdansk map that players have been familiar with ever since the inception of the Battle Royale mode.

Moreover, XP and weapon progression will be uniform across all platforms, which means that if a player levels up and unlocks a certain weapon tier in Warzone Mobile, that same progression will be applied on Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode as well as Warzone 2.0 in any platform that they own the game in.

4) Ground War Multiplayer and Third-Person mode

Adding to the ambitious factor of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the return of its 32 v 32 player team battle mode called Ground War, which is by far the most exciting multiplayer mode that has players hooked onto the game.

After its test release during the Open Beta, the excitement levels of playing its finished version increased rapidly, as players had plenty of fun rampaging their way across the battlefield using various combat vehicles and weapons at their disposal. The introduction of a separate third-person moshpit mode will allow players to experience the classic TPP view of COD games in the latest franchise.

5) Introducing DMZ mode

The newly introduced DMZ mode will function similar to games like Escape from Tarkov, where any equipment or items that players take into the raid will be lost if they die. This means that taking high-tier loot into the game is as risky as it is rewarding.

In this latest mode, players will load onto the map and battle both other players and AI before extracting loot. Additionally, Infinity Ward informed fans that they would have the option of choosing missions and objectives on the map of Al Mazrah during a DMZ match and players can also check out a variety of different activities in the world.

The DMZ mode will arrive with Warzone 2.0 at launch on November 16 and will be free-to-play across all platforms.

While there are several more elements and features to the game that are brand new and can justify the game as the most ambitious project in the COD franchise, the aforementioned ones are just the highlights of much more to come when players jump into battle later this month.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with the early access campaign opening up on October 21 for players who pre-ordered the title.

