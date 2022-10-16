5 major plot points to remember before you play Modern Warfare 2 campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, with its release date set for October 28. Players who pre-order the game will get access to the campaign more than a week before the official launch, and will be able to play it on October 20, 10:00 am PT onwards.

Familiarizing yourself with the story thus far before getting into Modern Warfare 2's campaign would be a good idea.

The 2019 Modern Warfare is a soft reboot of the original series, which first debuted in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The story of the new game does not follow the steps of the old series but has some returning characters including Simon Riley, Captain Price, Gaz, General Shephard, Victor Zakhaev, Soap, Roach, and more.

All major plot points in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

1) Captain John Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and Farah Karim are playable protagonists

Who is Captain Price?

Captain John Price (Image via Activision)

Captain Price, in the game, is part of the 22nd British SAS Regiment, who joined the Army at the age of 18, and slowly moved up the hierarchy. He was deployed to the Middle East to fight terrorism and was promoted to Captain in 2011 after displaying his impressive leadership skills.

In 2019, he was contacted by Chief Kate Laswell regarding a failed mission in Verdansk to secure Russian chemical gas in which multiple marines were killed. The risk was that the gas could be subsequently deployed anywhere in the west; he agreed to help take down the terrorists.

Al-Qatala, a terrorist organization, launched an attack in London with the stolen Russian gas, which Captain Price helped contain. He was later deployed to Urzikstan after the SAS found intelligence giving away Al-Qatala's leader, Omar "The Wolf" Sulaman's location.

Who is Kyle "Gaz" Garrick?

Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick (Image via Activision)

The first playable character in the game is Sergeant Kyle Garrick, a member of the British SAS (Special Air Service). He was first introduced into the game while he was working in Piccadilly, London as a counter-terrorist alongside Captain Price. The team was on alert for an imminent terrorist attack when a bomb-filled van went off and terrorists started killing innocent people.

Gaz's team ended up diffusing the situation and Captain Price recruited the SAS member to Navy SEAL Bravo, a team created to take down Al-Qatala. Consequently, he went wherever intelligence against the terrorist group led him, including Urzikstan, Eastern Europe, Georgia, and Russia.

Who is Farah Karim?

Farah Ahmed Karim (Image via Activision)

Farah is the commander of the Urzikstan Liberation Force. Alongside her older brother Hadir and her people, she fought for the freedom of her land. Her main enemy was General Barkov, who was responsible for the death of her father when she was seven years old. Barkov also captured her and her people and forced labor upon them for a major part of their lives.

After she managed to break herself and her people free with the help of Hadir, she fought against the Russian forces for freedom until she met Captain Price and Gaz in 2019. Farah and the Bravo Team struck a deal, and she agreed to help them find the stolen Russian gas in return for help in taking her country back from Barkov.

The three protagonists' objectives coincided and they worked together to take down Barkov and fight Al-Qatala's terrorism.

2) Al-Qatala and their chemical terrorism

The poisonous Russian gas (Image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Al-Qatala is a terrorist organization made up of a group in Urzikstan. It was founded by Omar "The Wolf" Sulaman, with the help of his right-hand man, Jamal "The Butcher" Rahar.

The organization was the game's secondary antagonist, with Barkov being the primary enemy. Al-Qatala managed to terrorize various parts of the world and their collective goal was to cause significant world powers to collapse into war, thus destroying the global economy.

In 2019, the terrorist forces commanded by Hadir managed to steal a shipment of Russian chlorine gas, which they used in Piccadilly Circus in London to massacre dozens of people. It was contained by the SAS team that found out that Hadir planned to launch chemical attacks in Russia. The plans ultimately failed after he was captured.

Al-Qatala was still around at the end of the game, being run by Victor Zakhaev and the remnants of Barkov's soldiers. The terrorist organization will probably be one of the main antagonists in Modern Warfare II as well.

3) Hadir steals the Russian gas and teams up with The Wolf and The Butcher

The Wolf, The Butcher, and Hadir meeting up (Image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Although both Farah and Hadir had the same objective, to take down Barkov, they did not agree on tactics and strategy. Hadir was filled with rage and wanted to take down Barkov and liberate his people, no matter what it took. Consequently, he allied with Al-Qatala and stole chemical weapons from Russia.

During an operation in Urzikstan, where Farah, Hadir, and the Bravo Team were fighting against Barkov's men, Hadir unleashed the gas on the battlefield, killing the enemy troops, while handing gas masks to Farah and Alex. This ruined his relationship with his sister as she was completely against using chemical weapons, even if against the enemy.

Hadir was considered a terrorist by the Navy Seals, which further solidified when he met The Wolf in his hideout to plan to destroy Barkov's chemical factory and kill the General. He was captured by the Bravo Team before he could make any moves and was handed over to the Russian Government.

4) Alex survives the blast to destroy Barkov's chemical factory

Alex from Season 3 of Warzone (Image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

The final mission of Modern Warfare (2019) consisted of the Bravo Team in Altay Mountains, Russia, teaming up with Farah to bomb Barkov's chemical factory and kill him once and for all. She and Alex ran into a problem and found out that the detonator did not work, and the only way for the bombs to explode would be to do so manually.

Alex urged Commander Farah to give him the order to head to the bombs and detonate them, which would consequently kill him. She reluctantly gave the order, and the chemical factory was then shown to explode while Alex was inside. Farah then left the scene in a helicopter after killing Barkov.

In Season 3 of Warzone, it was revealed that Alex somehow survived the chemical factory's explosion, but lost a leg in the process. He has been shown to have a prosthetic left leg, and players will most likely see more of him in Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

5) Task Force 141 is formed to counter Victor Zakhaev

Laswell and Price discuss the members of Task 1-4-1 (Image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Sometime after the events of the final mission, a cut scene was shown with Laswell and Captain Price meeting for tea. The Captain asked for a Task Force to be formed and received the file he requested from a man named General Shephard, who hadn't been officially introduced in the game.

As Kate Lasswell wanted Imran Zakhaev's son - Victor, her primary target, eliminated - she needed Captain Price because he was one of the few people capable of doing so. His only condition was that he needed his own Task Force for it, and Lasswell reluctantly agreed.

He called the group Task Force "141", or Task 1-4-1, which includes Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, John "Soap" MacTavish, and more who will be revealed in the next Modern Warfare game.

