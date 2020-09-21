Top 5 most disliked maps in COD history 

Call of Duty maps are some of the most polarizing aspects of any entry in the long-standing franchise. While other features might be criticized more, map design is extremely important and can be detrimental to any COD title. While a majority of maps released into the various games are generally decent, there are, of course, some ones that miss the mark.

However, some don't necessarily miss the mark but are still widely disliked by the community. For today, we'll be counting down our picks for the top five most disliked maps in COD history.

5 most disliked COD maps

#5 - Arsenal Sandstorm

Image via Activision

While the concept for this map was sound, the final product simply didn't resonate with fans. Coming from Black Ops 4, this free DLC map was an orange-tinted version of the map Arsenal. However, along with the blinding orange tint, there was gusts of sand constantly flooding your HUD. After playing one match of Arsenal Sandstorm, fans were immediately turned off by its design.

#4 - Wasteland

Image via Activision

Advertisement

Wasteland is a polarizing map for all of the wrong reasons. Modern Warfare 2 developers decided to make a near-completely open map with only a few buildings and a bunker for cover. The result of this? Sniping and noob tubes galore. Players would sit in the back of the map with a thermal scope or a noob tube with One Man Army and just fire off shots. It's no wonder why a majority of COD players dislike this map.

#3 - Aftermath

Image via Activision

Personally, we never understood the mass hate for the Black Ops 2 map Aftermath. However, it's no secret how much fans hated the design the developers went with. Aftermath is consistently ranked as the worst map in the franchise.

#2 - Stonehaven

Image via Activision

Coming it at number one on our list of the most poorly designed maps in COD history, Stonehaven is once agai at the top. Of course, that's not a good thing in this case. Stonehaven was simply too big and too open to be a good COD map. However, there's another map that's even more disliked by fans.

#1 - Piccadilly

Image via Activision

Perhaps it's recency bias but we've never seen so much hate for one single map. Piccadilly from the current Modern Warfare seems to be enjoyed by no one. The massive amounts of clutter on the map is largely to blame for this. Hopefully, no map usurps Piccadilly in the near future.