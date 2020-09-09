Top 3 features we want to see return in Call of Duty

Call of Duty is an ever-changing landscape of features and content. As the franchise shifts from one game to the other every single year, there are bound to some features left behind and forgotten in the barren wasteland that are past Call of Duty titles.

However, as the series grows, more and more players want to see some of these features make a return. Whether it's for nostalgia or gameplay reasons, the fact of the matter is there are some fantastic features left behind in previous titles. Here are three of those features that we think deserve another opportunity in Call of Duty down the line.

3 features primed for a comeback in Call of Duty

#3 - Weapon Camo Packs

Image via NotesYT

While this isn't a totally lost feature in Call of Duty, it still needs to return. In today's age, we have 'Bundles', which are essentially fuller versions of the Weapon Camo Packs. However, the Bundles are often pretty pricey and chock-full of filler items that no one truly wants. Cosmetics like calling cards, emblems, emotes, etc. take up the majority of these Bundles.

With the old Weapon Camo Packs though, it was just skins for your gun. These skins were often well-designed as well, with camos ranging from bacon to skulls to even marijuana. Maybe Black Ops Cold War will reintroduce this feature and delight the community.

#2 - Jetpacks

Image via Activision

Before anyone gets too upset, hear us out. Jetpacks, in their time, were hated by most of the Call of Duty community. For three straight years there was very little boots-on-the-ground action, which didn't feel like classic COD. However, we feel like one more title in the series should feature these movement backpacks. It would be a nice way to change things up without going too overboard.

#1 - Pro Perks

Image via Activision

Easily the most-requested feature from fans, Pro Perks need to make a return at some point or another. Last seen in Modern Warfare 3, Pro Perks were essentially a rank above the base Perk in each category. Pro Perks offered extra abilities but required additional challenges to be completed so you could unlock them.

The community desperately wants this feature back. The extra grind and reward for earning a Pro Perk is sorely missed in today's entries. It doesn't look like Black Ops Cold War will feature them but perhaps in 2021 a comeback could occur.