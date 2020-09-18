Top 5 worst maps in COD history 

Call of Duty has featured hundreds of maps over its nearly two decade run in the FPS genre. As with any other multiplayer title, some COD maps are beloved, some are an afterthought, and others are hated. However, there's a difference between a map being hated and just an overall terrible map.

In this article, we'll be detailing the worst maps in COD history. This doesn't necessarily mean these maps are hated or loved. This is taking into account overall map design and other choices made by the developers. Here are our picks for the top five worst maps in all of COD.

5 worst maps in COD history

#5 - Gustav Cannon

The most infamous map from COD: WWII, Gustav Cannon simply was a no-brainer for this list. Set in the middle of a giant war cannon battlefield, this map is absolutely giant and features sight lines that stretch hundreds of yards. If you're a sniper player, then this map wasn't so bad. However, it still was one of the most poorly designed maps in the series' history.

#4 - Downturn

When a map features three different story levels, it's most likely not going to be a good time. Hailing from MW3, this COD map was never played because it was never voted for in the pre-match lobby. Players hated the three-story design and the map overall was way too cluttered to be enjoyable.

#3 - Aftermath

Coming from Black Ops 2, Aftermath was the lone piece of coal in the diamond patch when it came to the map pool. While the map Drone wasn't everyone's cup of tea, Aftermath was leagues ahead in terms of horrible design. Once again, three levels comes back to haunt COD developers.

#2 - USS Texas

There's a problem with a map when you can see the opposite's side spawn point from the other end of the playable area. USS Texas from COD: WWII was so horribly designed but somehow was a competitive Search and Destroy map.

#1 - Stonehaven

Could it really be anything else? Stonehaven from COD: Ghosts is more of a Battlefield-type map than a Call of Duty map. It's so gigantic in size and takes at least 45 seconds to go from each end. We're not sure what Infinity Ward was thinking with this one.