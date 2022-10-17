Modern Warfare 2 gets major changes to third-person mode before launch

The official Call of Duty social media account has revealed that the developers are making some changes to Modern Warfare 2's third-person functionality and modes.

Earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's open beta introduced players to a brand new multiplayer third-person moshpit mode where they got to experience combat from a new perspective.

The much-awaited game in the franchise is a week away from release and players have already started placing their pre-orders to jump into action on October 21, when the pre-access campaign launches.

Most players who plan to buy the game for its expansive multiplayer are extremely excited for a special third-person mode that is an ode to classic COD games. Called "3rd Person Moshpit," it allows them to play on several maps, and functions similar to a deathmatch-type gameplay experience.

Here are all the details about major tweaks that are being made to the third-person aspect of the upcoming title.

Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode undergoes major changes

Activision recently took to social media through Call of Duty's official Instagram account to inform players about some major changes that were made to the third-person functionality in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. The alterations, described across several slides, came as a surprise to players since it showed the developers heard their feedback once the open beta was over.

When players first used hipfire in Modern Warfare 2 beta in the third-person mode, the ADS brought up a first-person view that confused the majority of the playerbase. However, in the recent improvement, using ADS with a scope of less than 4x magnification will retain the third-person POV.

This means that they will be able to enjoy hipfire for fast combat as it's meant to be for third-person players. Additionally, the FOV slider for the said mode has now been increased from 90 that was seen in the beta to the 120 that will be seen in the final game.

This will give players a wider field of view and help them move faster across the map while eliminating their enemies. Activision and Infinity Ward have also confirmed that they’re looking to improve footsteps' audio balance, visibility, and lobby spread for launch day, which will come as further improvements to the game since the beta version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with the early access campaign starting on October 21 for players who have pre-ordered the game.

