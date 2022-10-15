Modern Warfare 2 rumored ranked mode's all tier names leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release is right around the corner, and players are eager to get their hands on the game's copy. Moreover, several recent leaks related to the title have been making the rounds on social media. One of them has hinted at the return of the game's ranked mode, which will contain several tiers that were missing in the 2019's Modern Warfare reboot.

Here are all the details about the mode that is expected to be coming to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Courtesy of a wide range of maps and the return of some classic COD features, players are waiting to experience the most dynamic title in the action-shooter series yet.

Call of Duty's ranked mode returns in Modern Warfare 2, according to leaks

According to the leak, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could see the return of 'Ranked Play', a competitive mode for more hardcore Call of Duty players within the community. It is expected to feature the following tiers:

Iridescent

Crimson

Diamond

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Players are exultant about the return of the classic, competitive game mode to the franchise. The history of COD's ranked mode has been quite vibrant, as the competitive scene of the game is one of the biggest in the esports community.

In other relevant leaked news, 'Ranked Play' will reportedly be developed by Treyarch Studios, the lead developer of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, as well as the creator of Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies. However, Modern Warfare 2 will not feature a Zombies mode as it comprises Warzone 2.0, Domination, and more such classic COD game modes.

When Black Ops Cold War was launched after 2019's Modern Warfare, a new 'League Play' mode was introduced a few months after its release. Additionally, Vanguard also featured 'Ranked Play'. However, the competitive mode didn't arrive until a few months after the game came out, which is the same thing that happened with BOCW.

Moreover, it seems the developers intend on sticking to a similar trend with the launch of the latest Modern Warfare game later next week. If the leak is true, this will be the first time in MW's history that 'Ranked Play' will be made available.

While nothing has been confirmed by Activision or the official Call of Duty accounts as of yet, fans say this might be true. This makes sense, as the game is one of the most ambitious games in the franchise.

MW2 will also bring Warzone 2.0, which will have its own arsenal of competitive modes and include the main title's multiplayer ranks through its extensive cross-progression. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox across all regions.

