Modern Warfare 2: Everything that is coming in Special Ops Season 1

In a recent blog post, Activision revealed more details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Special Ops mode and the content that it will bring at launch.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from Infinity Ward that will feature new graphical upgrades, audio technologies, and advanced AI to ensure a next-generational experience for players. It is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game to date.

The game is due for release on October 28, 2022. However, players who pre-order the digital version will get early access to the campaign starting on October 20, 2022.

Modern Warfare 2's Special Ops Season 1 will feature three large-scale missions at launch

Special Ops or 'Spec Ops' is a co-op game mode that was introduced to Call of Duty in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It will be making a return to the franchise with the latest game.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 2 will improve upon what its predecessor delivered. The Spec Ops mode in the prequel was controversial at launch due to a lack of missions and high difficulty. However, the developers listened to the fans and implemented the changes they requested.

This time around, Spec Ops will feature three missions at launch — Bad Situation, Vehicle Escape, and Observatory Defense. All of this will play out on the Al Mazrah map, the new location for Warzone 2.0.

Players in Special Ops will have access to a Backpack and one of three Kits, which will apparently function like Perks, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks in multiplayer.

Missions in Special Ops Season 1

1) Bad Situation

Bad Situation (Image via Activision)

This mission will require players to infiltrate a town at night in order to gather any intel left behind by Al Qatala. Once the objectives are achieved, players will have to exfiltrate the town.

2) Vehicle Escape

Vehicle Escape (Image via Activision)

In this mission, players' primary objective is to destroy the various SAM Turrets that are preventing ally reinforcements from entering the battlefield.

Players will then have to navigate through a suburban area using vehicles to reach n exfiltration plane.

3) Observatory Defense

Observatory Defense (Image via Activision)

As the name suggests, this mission will require players to defend an observatory from waves of enemies.

Each wave becomes more difficult than the last. Between each wave, players can spend cash to get items such as Killstreaks, Self-Revive kits, and armor plates.

All three Kits in Special Ops

1) Assault

This Kit is targeted toward aggressive players. It comes with an Armor Box Field Upgrade, which includes faster Loadout item usage, increased armor capacity, and free Stims at later levels.

2) Medic

This is the optimal Kit for a support player. It provides players with a Stim Pistol Field Upgrade for ranged instant revivals. Later levels include a free Bomb Drone, similar benefits to the Double Time Perk, as well as free Claymores and anti-tank mines included in the Backpack.

3) Engineer

The Engineer Kit focuses on better equipment usage with a Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade. Later levels include the ability to automatically restock items and carry extra equipment, as well as a free Heartbeat Sensor and Spotter Scope.

These Kits can be leveled up by earning Stars through missions and mission-related challenges.

This is all there is to the Special Ops mode at the moment. Down the line, Raids will be introduced as a continuation of the campaign.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release.

