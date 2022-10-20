Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's campaign for early access users is right around the corner. Players can now pre-load the game on all platforms including Steam, Battle.net, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
The size of Call of Duty games is one complaint that has never gone away, with the combination of Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone taking up more than 200GB on users' hard drives at one point. However, the latest Call of Duty installment size is smaller than expected, which is excellent news for players.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign will be playable in less than 24 hours
The pre-load was made available worldwide today, October 19, at 10 AM PT, and players on all platforms can now start downloading the game.
The campaign will be made available for all pre-access players on all platforms on October 20, at 10 AM PT.
Battle.net
Modern Warfare 2 on PC is available on two platforms, and the total size is slightly higher on the Battle.net version. Players who pre-ordered the game on Battle.net can pre-load the campaign only and will have to download a total of 34.6GB.
Steam
Currently, on PC, Modern Warfare 2 pre-access players can only pre-load the campaign rather than other packs as well.
On Steam, the download size of the pre-load is 29.9GB, and the space after installation is 30.5GB. Users should have at least 35 to 40GB of free space on their hard drives to ensure the smooth performance of the game.
PlayStation 4
On PlayStation 4, all pre-access players can pre-load the full game and download all the packs. The campaign on the PS4 is divided into two packs, the first pack's size is 7.2GB, and the second is 11.5GB, with the total size of the campaign coming to 18.84GB.
Other packs available for download include Warzone 2 (2.96GB), the Multiplayer pack, which has a size of 5.49 GB, and the Co-op pack, which takes up 3.24GB. The total size of the game comes to 35.49GB, but there is a high chance that this will increase after the day-one patch upon release.
PlayStation 5
On the PlayStation 5, the size of the packs is slightly different from the PS4. The campaign is still divided into two packs, the first pack's size is 8.1GB, and the second pack's size is 8.6GB.
Warzone 2's pack on the PS5 is as big as 2.54GB, the Multiplayer pack is 4.95GB in size, and the Co-op pack is 2.61GB in size. The total size of Modern Warfare 2 takes up 36.2 GB.
Xbox One/ Series X/S
Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox consoles is bigger than the rest of the platforms. The base game, including all packs, comes up to 71.43GB in size.
If pre-access Xbox players want to download the campaign only, the total size is 42.6GB.