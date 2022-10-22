Call of Duty leaker reveals next big Battle Royale map for Warzone 2.0

A recent leak by the popular Call of Duty insider TheGhostofHope revealed the next big Battle Royale map for Warzone 2.0. Since the ultimate last-man-standing experience for the franchise is all set to be released on November 16, there is already a massive amount of hype regarding it.

As per the official reveal and the gameplay that was showcased during the Call of Duty: NEXT event, Al Mazrah will be the next Battle Royale map for Warzone 2.0. However, fans never stopped wondering what might be next for the franchise.

This article will focus on what might possibly be the next map for the Battle Royale mode and how the developers have been laying down crumbs for the community to follow.

Las Almas might be the next Battle Royale map in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost around the corner. While Modern Warfare 2's Early Access campaign is live right now, the community is still excited for the complete game and Warzone 2.0 to come out. Naturally, new leaks are still coming to the surface.

On October 21, Hope posted a tweet, saying:

He also posted an Easter egg from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, which showcased a massive map called Las Almas. The region is thus already a large part of the franchise's latest additions.

In Call of Duty's recent blog, the developers revealed that the core multiplayer for Modern Warfare 2 will be divided into three major sections: Al Mazrah, Las Almas, and the rest of the world.

For modes like Ground War or Invasion, we've already experienced parts of Al Mazrah as battle maps. Since it has already been selected for the game, it is not surprising that Las Almas, which will host a split of core and battle maps, will do the same.

According to the Call of Duty blog, Las Almas is located in the central American region and will follow a similar footprint to Al Mazrah. While that hint is enough to speculate further about the battle royale title, details are sparse at the moment. Furthermore, nothing has been officially confirmed by Activision as of writing.

Warzone 2.0 is the next segment of Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale experience. Along with the popular mode, the game will also feature something called DMZ. Set to be the franchise's take on Escape from Tarkov, it will offer an extraction-type experience with multiple objectives to conquer.

