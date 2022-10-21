How to reduce Modern Warfare 2 file size on PC (Steam and Battle.net)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's campaign-early-access period is live now. As the community is hopping onto the gruesome world of Call of Duty, there is a lot to unpack throughout the story.

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is bringing back some iconic characters like John "Soap" Mactavish, Simon "Ghost" Riley, and the good old Modern Warfare 2 antagonist General Shepherd. However, the brand new story is a completely reprised version and is a sequel to the 2019 hit Modern Warfare.

While players have already started playing the game, one thing that can be a bit annoying is the large download size for the game.

For PC gamers, it is almost 30+ GB, making it take up a large space in your computer. However, there is a fix to that and this article will focus on how to reduce the file size on PC.

How to reduce the file size for Modern Warfare 2 on Battle Net and Steam

Modern Warfare 2 on PC is playable on two different platforms. Players can either use Steam to launch the game or Battle Net. For both, the download size is a bit different. For Steam users, the pre-load size is 29.9 GB. After the installation, it will be 30.5 GB.

However, Battle Net takes a bit more space to install the game. Players need to download 34.6 GB of files to play the game.

While this can be bothersome, here are some tricks to reduce the file size on both platforms.

Battle Net

If you are a Battle Net user, the first thing you need to do is to log in to your Battle Net account.

After logging in, you will see all the games that you have added to the library at the top left side of the launcher screen. Select Modern Warfare 2.

The next step is to find the cog icon right beside the 'Play' button for the game.

After selecting that, an option will pop up which will let you modify your installation package. You need to select 'Modify Install.'

The next step is to select the content that you want in the game to stay. You can install part of the game content by selecting install/uninstall.

By selecting the confirm button, you can finally complete the process and reduce the file size for the game in the Battle Net launcher.

Steam

For Steam users, the process is a bit different from the previous one.

If you have already installed Steam on your desktop, which is presumably what you already have, you need to launch the app.

After launching the app, you need to go to your game library and find out where Modern Warfare 2 is.

After selecting the game, you need to right-click on it and there'll be a lot of options that you can choose from. Find 'Properties' among them.

After selecting 'Properties,' you need to scroll down to the DLC section. By selecting the items that you want to keep or uninstall, you can reduce the file size on Steam.

The entire game for Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28.

