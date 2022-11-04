Modern Warfare 2's Chopper Gunner glitch is letting players have wallhacks

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is receiving massive praise from the community for its immersive gameplay, there are surely certain things that are holding the title back. In-game bugs are one of those things that are ruining the amount of fun in the latest offering from the franchise.

In a Reddit thread, a user named Uncress revealed a game-breaking bug in Modern Warfare 2 that the developers need to fix as soon as possible. The bug gave wallhack to the player on screen and has made the community go crazy over it.

Here is how the bug works and how fans have been reacting on Reddit since watching the clip.

Redditor shows new bug that gives away enemy position in Modern Warfare 2

While using a killstreak to reveal the position of the opposing players in Call of Duty is a pretty basic thing to do, the glitch in the clip surely gave an unfair advantage to the player who experienced it.

The video clip shows that somehow the UI for the Chopper Gunner Killstreak got glitched while playing Modern Warfare 2 and showed every enemy's location for the rest of the match.

The Chopper Gunner Killstreak is an in-game reward for players after they reach a certain number of scores or kills. It calls in an armed helicopter that can be controlled from the ground, and players' locations are revealed while firing on them. The recent glitch made the revealed location stay for the entire match and gave out a free wallhack to the players who found it.

Some players also stated the issue in the comment box as they have faced almost similar situations.

This is clearly one of the most unfair in-game advantages that gamers can have and Infinity Ward will have to fix it as soon as possible before everyone starts exploiting it.

While the developers will surely remove the bug from Modern Warfare 2, the community is pretty pumped up about the free wallhack that some players are getting in-game.

A Redditor named Kanbabrif1 stated:

Some fans also showcased concerns that this bug might make others think that they are cheating and report them, which will eventually lead to a possible ban as in-game exploitation is also an offense. Furthermore, they can also get shadowbanned if they receive a massive amount of reports from other gamers.

Players are worried about the fact that Infinity Ward might remove the perk for a limited time to fix the issue.

The community expressed their disappointment towards the developers as they provided a game that manifests new bugs and glitches every day.

As Infinity Ward is actively making efforts and pushing small updates to fix things, the bug might get patched in a day or two. However, with Warzone 2.0 coming on November 16, it is a matter of concern if the battle royale will be stable or not as well.

