Modern Warfare 2's new glitch is letting players experience Warzone 2.0 lobby screen prior to the release

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is almost around the corner. Whether the ultimate battle royale experience of Call of Duty will succeed its predecessor or not, we will find out in a few days. While that remains a question, a weird glitch in Modern Warfare 2 is letting some players see the Warzone 2.0 lobby screen prior to its release.

The Modern Warfare 2 server has already gone live. With a campaign, multiplayer, spec-ops and much more, the latest iteration of Call of Duty offers a plethora of content. However, with the release of the game, players are facing various issues and glitches too.

The latest glitch is letting players experience the Warzone 2.0 lobby screen before it is officially revealed, and this article will focus on more details regarding the same.

This Warzone 2.0 glitch is exclusive to Xbox users

Warzone 2.0 will be released worldwide on November 16 and just like the previous game, it will be a free-to-play battle royale experience for players. While the Warzone community has been eagerly waiting for the game to arrive, they hoped that this new glitch would allow them to experience the game for a while.

However, this is not possible as the glitch only lets players see a screen with the option to enter the battle royale's private match lobby and if they click on it, they are unable to start playing.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Several players on Xbox have been glitched into the Warzone 2 screen after a match ends.



This glitch is exclusive to Xbox users for now. Mostly after a match ends, players are thrown into the lobby screen. While this might be exciting the first time, it can get irritating if it continues to happen. There is no fix for the issue yet and Infinity Ward will probably rectify the glitch with a new patch.

Furthermore, the game will reportedly have its own application. Hence, players will not be able to play the game via Modern Warfare 2.0.

However, if players want, they can still get a taste of the game and what it looks like. In Modern Warfare 2.0 Multiplayer and Spec Ops, the game allows you to play on some parts of the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.

In multiplayer, individuals can only play the map via Ground War and Invasion mode. While the whole map is not yet available to play, this will still allow players to have a first-hand experience of the new map.

With the traditional battle royale mode, the game will also feature an extraction type mode called DMZ and it will have a similar gameplay style to Escape from Tarkov.

