Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's server has gone live for quite some time now. While the community is excited about all the content that Activision is offering, they are also facing some major issues while hopping onto the server.

It is no surprise that when a Call of Duty game releases, many users will try to get the experience as soon as possible. However, with so many users trying to log in and as the server is not live for very long, it is also difficult to maintain the server and players will eventually face errors.

The most recent error that the players have come across is the error code 0x887a0005 which causes the game to crash. In this article, we'll try to find out the reason behind the error and the possible fixes for it.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Error Code 0x887a0005

While the reason behind the crash is still unknown, it is to be noted that only PC players are experiencing this issue. There are some fixes that might do the trick and players can try it out to see if that runs Modern Warfare 2 smoothly.

Run Modern Warfare 2 as administrator

The first and foremost thing that you need to do is to find the Modern Warfare 2 file location on your PC. After finding the file, select it and right click on it. With other options, you'll be able to see Properties. Find the compatibility section of the properties. It should be right beside General and Digital Signatures. Find the settings under the compatibility section. There should be a box that says, "Run this program as an administrator". Tick the box and click Apply. The final task that you need to do is to restart your game. This might solve the issue that you've been facing.

If this method doesn't work out, there is another one you can try. This is viable for most errors that crash the game.

Roll back your PC's driver

Use the Windows search bar and type Device Manager and open it. This section of the control panel will show you a list. Find Display adapters among them. After finding the Display Adapter, you need to click on it and it will show you the GPU that you are using. Select your GPU and double tap on it. You should see the properties of your GPU. Select Driver, which should be right beside the General tab. Select Roll Back Driver. Once the process is complete, you can launch the game and see if it works.

Verifiy integrity of game files (Steam and Battle Net)

Here is another method that you can also try.

If you are a Steam user,

Go through your Steam library and find Modern Warfare 2. After locating the game, right click on it and find Properties. When you click on Properties, you should be able to locate Local Files. Within that tab, there is an option that says, "Verify integrity of game files". After finishing that, you can launch Modern Warfare 2.

If you are a Battle Net user,

Select the settings icon under Modern Warfare 2. After selecting it, an option should pop up saying Scan and Repair. Click on it and wait for the process to be fulfilled. Launch Modern Warfare 2 from Battle Net.

If none of the fixes work out, you can try updating your GPU driver. While a lot of players have been facing this issue, you can expect Infinity Ward to soon roll out an update and fix it.

