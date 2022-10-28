Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer "Server queue screen" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's server is now live. However, players started facing issues with bugs and glitches right away. While this is nothing new for a multiplayer game at launch, there are some apparent fixes players can explore to resolve it.

The most recent issue is the "Server queue screen" error. This article will dive into the possible reasons for the error and a remedy to get back into the lobby.

Modern Warfare 2 latest bug - "Server queue screen" error

The community has pointed out that PC players are mainly facing this error. However, some console players have reported the same issue. Modern Warfare 2 was a highly anticipated game. The community has been abuzz in anticipation. This error is likely due to the massive number of players trying to join the server simultaneously.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Current screens people are seeing:



Server Queue Screen

Connection Failed Screen



If you see Connection Failed, hit Retry to get into the Queue. Current screens people are seeing: Server Queue ScreenConnection Failed Screen If you see Connection Failed, hit Retry to get into the Queue.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on two different platforms for PC - Steam and Battle Net. Recent statistics have shown that Steam already has 200,000+ players live. However, most players use the Battle Net launcher to access Blizzard and Activision titles.

The game's cross-progression system allows players from other platforms to join. So it's likely that the live server created a rush and obstructed players from joining the lobby.

The following are some fixes that might help with the problem:

Steam

Ensure that Steam is running in the background. If you are stuck in the server queue, close the game using your taskbar. Log out from your Steam account and then log in again. After logging in again, locate Modern Warfare 2 in your library and launch the game. This might fix the issue for users playing the game on Steam. If that doesn't work, you must wait for developers to patch the server.

Battle Net

Close the game using your taskbar, as was stated before. Log out from your Battle Net launcher and log in again. For Battle Net users, there is another trick you can use. Find the globe icon right beside the play button. Click on the globe button, and the region is already selected for the region you are in. However, change the region to somewhere else. Then click play. This might fix the issue. If this doesn't solve, you might have to wait until the developers fix the server.

Console

Console players can try restarting the game or changing the region. Restarting might rekindle the connection to the game servers. Typically, that fixes the issue if it is a network problem. However, if you are unlucky, you must wait till the servers get patched.

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer and Spec Ops are available to play right now.

The holdup is finally over for Call of Duty fans around the world. Players waited patiently for almost three years for the next saga of MW. With an outstanding campaign, multiplayer, special ops, and more, Modern Warfare 2 offers a plethora of content.

