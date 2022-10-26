What is coming in Modern Warfare 2 season 1 reloaded

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's official release date is almost here. While the game's early access campaign is live right now, Infinity Ward already revealed some interesting details about what to expect next.

It was previously confirmed by Activision that Modern Warfare 2 season 1 will drop on November 16, the same day Warzone 2.0 will be released. While a plethora of content is already coming up in the season 1 update, fans will never be satisfied with it and will want to know more about what will follow.

Fans can expect new maps from Modern Warfare 2 season 1 reloaded

The season 1 reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 will drop on December 14. Right before Christmas, all the new MW 2 content will surely be a treat for the community.

According to Call of Duty's most recent blog, the game's mid-season update for both MW 2 and Warzone 2 will surely bring a lot of content to the table. Infinity Ward has stated that a "fan-favorite" map is coming up with the season 1 update. However, there is also another "legendary map" which is all set to be released with the update of Modern Warfare 2. However, the name of the map has not yet been revealed.

According to the community, the legendary map might be the "Highrise" from MW 2 (2009). Since the map is already a part of the new Warzone 2.0 map Al Mazrah, no one can rule out that possibility. Another theory that came to the surface was the re-introduction of "Shipment." There is no doubt that "Shipment" is the most popular and chaotic map in Call of Duty history.

According to the Call of Duty blog, the brand-new "Raids" mode also comes with the season 1 reloaded update. Details about the new mode are scattered at the moment. However, what has been gathered so far is that the mode is going to be a 3v3 tactical mode under the Spec Ops banner. So, players can expect some high IQ gameplay to fool opponents to gain an advantage in this specific mode. The mode will supposedly feature PvE element alongside PvP.

Players will have three different kits to use in Spec Ops. Here are the details of all the kits stated in the patch notes.

Assault: Kit focused on increased armor with an Armor Box Field Upgrade — later levels include the Assault Suit munition (think mini-Juggernaut), increased armor capacity, and free Stims included in the Backpack.

Medic: Kit focused on quicker revives with a Revive Pistol Field Upgrade for ranged instant revives — later levels include a free Bomb Drone, similar benefits to the Double Time Perk, and free Claymores and anti-tank mines included in the Backpack.

Recon: Kit focused on better equipment usage with a Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade to see nearby enemies — later levels include the ability to automatically restock Lethals and Tacticals over time, the ability to carry extra equipment, and a free Heartbeat Sensor, and Spotter Scope included in the Backpack.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28.

