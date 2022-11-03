Infinity Ward fixed some major bugs in Modern Warfare 2 with November 2 update: Profile Showcase, map exploits, and more

With Modern Warfare 2's global release, the game has surely garnered a massive amount of praise from the CoD community. While the latest iteration of Modern Warfare offers a great deal of content, players are facing numerous bugs and glitches since the launch of the game.

With development studio Infinity Ward pushing small updates to fix the issue, the game is becoming more stable with time. While the game already offers various ways to upgrade weapons and gain more XP, players have found many tricks to exploit the game and gain an unfair advantage over others. Furthermore, there are game-breaking bugs that have also ruined the experience.

In the most recent update, Infinity Ward has fixed a lot of these bugs to improve the game.

All Modern Warfare 2 bug fixes in November 2 update

The most recent bug caused players to get stuck on the lobby screen with the Fender operator and M4 while unable to change their Profile Showcase. This surely made the community frustrated about the game's experience. There were other glitches that Infinity Ward also mentioned in their latest tweet without the specifics.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We've recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase, additionally we've also fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game. We've recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase, additionally we've also fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game.

While the previous Call of Duty games are being criticized for not listening to the community, Infinity Ward is trying to make changes based on what fans want. They have also added a Trello board where the community can see the fixes that the developers are working on. This has surely made the interaction between the developers and fans stable.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Stay tuned as we provide further game updates here, and in the meantime, you can track issues and their fixes on our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D Stay tuned as we provide further game updates here, and in the meantime, you can track issues and their fixes on our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D

A recent report has also revealed that the developers are working on a major overhaul that might recreate the User Interface for Modern Warfare 2 from scratch. There is also talk of rebranding the franchise with a more user-friendly atmosphere. This will reportedly add a Subscription-based system to Call of Duty and a mobile application that is still in concept.

Modern Warfare 2 was one of the most anticipated titles in 2022. With an immersive campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops, the game will surely offer a plethora of content from the launch. A massive amount of things are coming to the game with the launch of Season 1.

Warzone 2.0 also arrives the same day as Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 starts. With a cross-progression system, the next era of Call of Duty is all set to take over the gaming world again. With the traditional battle royale mode, Warzone 2.0 will also feature a brand new mode called DMZ, which is an extraction-based AAA experience that resembles Escape from Tarkov.

