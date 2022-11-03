How to pick the best FOV settings in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's global launch is finally here. With new gun mechanics, brand new engines, and multiple modes to offer, the game is enough to engage you for the rest of your day.

While fans are hopping onto the server on a massive scale, here are some tips that you can use to improve your gameplay.

Field of View (FOV) has been a major aspect of Call of Duty's visuals in recent years. Not only does it affect the viewing range, but players can also reduce the visual recoil of their guns by using it properly, which might seem a bit too much in the latest iteration of Modern Warfare 2. Here is our in-depth guide to changing FOV settings based on your playstyle.

Best FOV settings in Modern Warfare 2 based on playstyle

While FOV has been exclusive to PC players for the longest time, with the release of Modern Warfare 2, the feature is now available on every platform at the moment.

While it clearly pushes the perspective and players get a wider view if they increase the value, it also decreases the visual recoil, which in turn allows them to control their guns more easily.

Best FOV settings for aggressive players

If you are an aggressive player and like to push around the corner, you'll clearly need as much of the view as you can get. Setting up the FOV to120 is recommended if that suits your playstyle.

While the advanced movement mechanism has been nerfed a lot in the latest iteration, you'll still need that faster movement if you are rushing through the map. While increasing the FOV doesn't make you faster, you'll clearly feel like you are moving quicker than before with a wider perspective.

However, with faster movement and a decrease in visual recoil, it also punishes players, causing them to make do with a smaller target. However, the mentioned FOV is clearly the best option to play if you are an aggressive player.

Best FOV settings for tactical players

FOV at 120 is clearly the best for players who love to play aggressively. However, if you want to hit your target and are trying to look for the perfect blend for tactical and fast gameplay, you should change your FOV to 105 in Modern Warfare 2.

This is the best possible setting for you to engage in those close-range gunfights and hit those long-range shots at the same time.

Best FOV settings for support players

The third option that you can use is to change your FOV setting to 90. While this might not be the best option to use, if you don't like those quick movements and want the maximum amount of target space to hit those shots, changing the setting to 90 is absolutely recommended.

This is also viable for players who love to support their teammates and use a sniper.

How to change FOV settings in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 FOV settings (Image via Activision)

While the article already mentions what FOV might suit your playstyle, you'll need to learn how to change the settings in-game as well. Here is how to change your Field of View and the best possible option to get the maximum out of i:

After launching the game from your preferred platform, you need to click the Settings button on the top-right corner of the screen. After clicking it, navigate through the options and you'll find the Graphics there. Click on it and the third option should be View. There, you'll find the FOV slider and you can change the value to suit your playstyle. Furthermore, another additional setting that you should add is to change the ADS Field of View to Affected. This will let your ADS perspective to adjust to the FOV settings you chose.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will launch with Warzone 2.0 on November 16.

