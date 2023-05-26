Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2: Ideal setup and more explored

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter. Despite being a casual shooter, it can be extremely competitive, especially in the Ranked Play mode. In such scenarios, having one's settings tweaked correctly can make or break the experience. There are a host of in-game settings that allow players to fine-tune their gameplay and attain a competitive advantage.

One such setting is the FOV. Field of View or FOV is a facet in Modern Warfare 2 that determines the extent to which one's surrounding is visible at any given time. It can start with the value of a low 60, where players can only see their immediate surroundings. Similarly, the maximum value of 120 will allow them to see a lot more around them.

However, Modern Warfare 2 goes beyond the typical Field of View setting and enables players to tweak a host of other visibility settings, such as the FOV when driving a vehicle, third-person FOV, and more. This guide will take a closer look at such settings that will result in the best possible in-game experience.

Gaining competitive advantage using Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 3 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 2 offers a total of five FOV settings to tweak. These include the general Field of View, Aim Down Sight Field of View, Weapon Field of View, Third-person Field of View, and Vehicle Field of View. All these individual settings have a massive impact on how the game feels and plays. While some of these are a must-change for a competitive advantage, others are up to personal preference.

Having said that, here are the best FOV settings to use in Modern Warfare 2 as of Season 3 Reloaded:

Field of View: 90 – 120

90 – 120 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Here's how these settings impact the gameplay:

Field of View: This is the most important setting out of them all. This will define your overall visibility of the surroundings. Having a lower FOV might lead to the loss of crucial intel that you couldn't have missed if the Field of View was set to 90 or more. Generally, a FOV value above 100 is recommended.

ADS Field of View: This is a highly debated setting. If this is set to 'Affected,' then it sets the aim down sight FOV as that of the general Field of View setting. This might make the targets at a distance smaller and increase the visibility of the vicinity of the general FOV. Alternatively, keeping it on 'Independent' will not change the ADS FOV to the general FOV.

Hence it really comes down to your preference. Although setting it to 'Independent' will result in targets appearing bigger when aiming the down sights, opting for 'Affected' with high general FOV results in less visual recoil and allows for easier tracking of the moving targets.

Weapon Field of View: It has three different settings under its belt: Default, Narrow, and Wide. In Narrow, the weapon looks bigger and might take up extra space on your screen. On Wide, the weapon appears smaller and provides better visibility.

3rd Person Field of View: This will be applicable only in the third-person game modes and won't always come in handy in Modern Warfare 2. However, in third-person modes and when you drive around in Warzone 2, it is recommended to put it at maximum value for more fidelity.

Vehicle Field of View: This is also similar to the Weapon Field of View. On Narrow, the vehicles appear bigger, and on Wide, they appear smaller. Players should set it to Wide, as this will allow them to see their surroundings clearly.

That's all there is to know about the best FOV settings in Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes