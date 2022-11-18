How to play the third-person mode in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally underway and brings numerous changes to the series, with one of them being the third-person mode. Players can experience this mode in both MW2 and WZ 2. As previously mentioned during the Call of Duty: NEXT event, the current Battle Royale title features a third-person mode.

The latest title innovates on various fronts. Apart from graphical upgrades, audio technologies, improved movement mechanisms, and advanced AI, the third-person mode has fans intrigued the most. While this isn't a first for Call of Duty, it is for Warzone.

Players were able to get their hands on the mode during the Modern Warfare 2 beta and even the final launch of the title. However, third-person playlists are now available in Warzone 2 as well. This article takes a closer look at the process of playing the title in third-person mode.

Everything fans need to know about the third-person mode in Warzone 2

Before Warzone 2's launch, the developers had officially announced third-person playlists through their official blog and Twitter. The mode is now live for the Battle Royale game. Popular Battle Royale titles such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds had launched with the third-person mode. However, Warzone didn't have this feature.

The third-person perspective was first introduced in the Call of Duty series with the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and also appeared in Modern Warfare 3. However, these modes didn't gain as much traction back in the day. The latest MW2 launch has reimagined this mode to work flawlessly with all the new gunplay and movement elements.

It provides an altered visual experience with an over-the-shoulder view. The game becomes more tactical and players need to make strategic choices throughout the match.

A step-by-step guide to playing Warzone 2 in third-person mode

Playing WZ 2 in the third person isn't hard. However, the latest UI makes finding various options in the title difficult. Most of the time, these options are hidden in plain sight. Here's how you can access the third-person playlists in the game:

First, launch the game and navigate to the 'Play' section Now, head to the Battle Royale section Here you will find all the playable modes. Navigate to the right, and among them, you will find the '3rd Person BR-Trios'

Third-person playlist (Image via Activision)

However, it is essential to note here that only Trios are available at the moment. If players want to go solo or duo, they will have to queue by turning off the squad fill option. While doing this will ensure that there is only you and your duo teammate, other squads will have three players, making the survival process much harder.

This is all there is to know about playing Warzone 2 from a third-person perspective. It is speculated that quads, duos, and solo modes will be available in the near future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

