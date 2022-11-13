Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting customizable Killcams

According to various sources online, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon be furnished with the ability to customize Killcams. Players will be able to choose between 'Final Kill' or 'Play of the Game' as their Killcam, along with a plethora of other customization options.

Killcam has been in the Call of Duty series since its inception, and the only title that lacked such cams was Call of Duty 3. Killcams show a player's death from the killer's perspective and have been a constant source to check out the fantastic plays made during a match or the final blow that resulted in the game ending.

This article takes a closer look at the reports of Modern Warfare 2 customizable Killcams.

Everything fans need to know about customizable Killcams in Modern Warfare 2

#ModernWarfare2 is getting customisable Kill-Cams.You can select between Play of the Game or a Final Kill - you'll also be able to extensively edit in Graphics, Messages, Audio, GIFS, and Templates.You'll be able to replicate stuff like this in-game, I am not kidding

On November 13, Ralph Klien, @RalphsValve on Twitter, tweeted that Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting the option to customize one's Killcams. According to Ralph, users can choose between the 'Final Killcam' and 'Play of the Game,' along with the ability to extensively edit it with several templates, GIFs, Messages, Graphics, Audio, and more.

This report is based on a patent that conceptualizes the customizable Killcams. The patent is licensed to Call of Duty and shows the ability to add graphics, messages, videos, audio, and more. Players can save these in certain templates, and with the press of a key, these predefined templates get activated, thus showing a customized Killcam.

There also seems to be the ability to select a 'Trigger' event, which is most likely to be the final kill or play of the game. However, based on the patent, users will also be able to use the default Killcams.

RalphsValve, a writer based in East London, is a reputed informant in the Call of Duty community, revealing various aspects of a COD title before its release. He previously leaked numerous Modern Warfare 2 intel that proved true.

It's unclear whether this system is unique to MW2 or if it will apply to other upcoming games in the franchise. While it is well-known that video game companies patent various ideas, it is still being determined whether the technology will appear in the game's final version.

This is all there is to know about the customizable Killcams in MW2. Customizability is the theme for this year's title, so these reports will likely hold true.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

