Modern Warfare 2 gameplay guide: Dead Silence explained

Dead Silence is one of the most controversial Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Since the beta testing phase for MW2 began on September 16, the Call of Duty fanbase has been divided about this particular Field Upgrade.

Dead Silence, as the name suggests, silences its users' footsteps for a brief time. The Field Upgrade is not exclusive to MW2 and has been present in earlier games in the series as a Perk, starting with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It also appeared under different names throughout the franchise with the same purpose - silencing footsteps.

This article takes a closer look at the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything about the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 2

Dead Silence has always been a perk in the Call of Duty series. However, with Modern Warfare (2019), things took a different turn, and the developers made it a Field Upgrade. This meant that users would not spawn with silenced footsteps but would rather have to earn it within the match.

The trend has stayed the same with MW2, and Dead Silence remains a Field Upgrade. To unlock this, players will have to wait until they reach a profile rank of 51. They can then equip the Dead Silence Field Upgrade and head into a match.

To equip Dead Silence, consider doing the following:

1) Head to your Weapons tab in Modern Warfare 2 and select your preferred loadout.

2) Then navigate to the Field Upgrade section. It will be on the extreme right.

3) Here, you will find all the Field Upgrades unlocked. Find Dead Silence and proceed to equip it.

That's all you need to know about unlocking and equipping Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 2.

How and when to use Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlike previous titles, Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 2 doesn't remove the footsteps audio altogether but rather dampens it to a great extent. However, in a real case scenario, with all the gunshots, explosions, and other players running around, it becomes really difficult to notice the sound cues from a Dead Silenced player.

Since Dead Silence has a quick recharge time, users can earn it multiple times through a match. This makes it an incredible choice for all players who like to be aggressive and engage in close-quarter combat. Since enemies won't be able to hear them coming, users can conveniently rush them. Moreover, the Field Upgrade is excellent for taking out campers as they will have no information about a player's whereabouts.

Some users are all about the Camo grind. If they wish to unlock Mastery Camos, they will have to progress through all the weapons, including melee weapons such as knives. However, knifing an enemy is challenging as if users get too close to an adversary, they will be detected, and the foe will react.

Hence, if the player utilizes the Dead Silence Field Upgrade, in this case, they can easily get close to their enemies and take them out before they even hear someone approaching them.

As the game now provides two Field Upgrade slots, it is always recommended to use Dead Silence on one of them. It is an excellent option for stealthy players as well as gamers trying to complete crucial Weapon Camo challenges.

This is all there is to know about the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

