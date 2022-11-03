Best audio settings for clear enemy footsteps in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features new and upgraded audio technologies, such as a new reverb engine, improved 3D directionality, and an updated sound occlusion engine. Even though the audio in the game has undergone all these recent improvements, it cannot provide a balanced experience in terms of the only sound in multiplayer that matters—footsteps.

Modern Warfare 2 beta testing period allowed fans to get their hands on the latest entry into the series. One of the most complained about aspects during the beta was the footsteps audio. Although the final launch has received some changes in that area, there's still much to be desired.

However, players can tweak a few settings in-game to make the most out of the current audio situation. This article will take a closer look into the best settings in Modern Warfare 2 to hear enemy footsteps.

Hearing footsteps is key to winning in Modern Warfare 2

Audio is an essential aspect of any video game. It creates immersion and also provides crucial information about the environment. In first-person titles like Modern Warfare 2, proper sound cues are necessary to enable players to identify the direction from which gunshots or footsteps are coming.

During the beta, the footstep sound level was relatively high, resulting in fans being critical and developers tweaking the said audio. But that muffled the footsteps sound to the point where clarity was gone. In the final launch, a balance was brought regarding the footsteps audio, but it didn't completely fix it.

Hence, players will now have to make use of what is available at the moment. The following are some of the settings that, when tweaked, will provide an optimal audio experience for the users:

Volume

Audio Mix: Headphones/Headphone Bass Boost (Depends on your headphone quality)

Headphones/Headphone Bass Boost (Depends on your headphone quality) Master Volume: 60 (tweak as per your preference)

60 (tweak as per your preference) Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 40

40 Effects Volume: 100

100 Hit Marker Volume: 40

40 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Mono Audio: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles: All off

All off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Voice Chat Recording mode: Push to Talk

Push to Talk Voice Chat Volume: 40

40 Microphone Test: Off

Off Microphone Device: Default System Device

Channels

Mute Yourself When Connecting: On

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic (Your preference)

Classic (Your preference) Mute Game When Minimized: On

On Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

These are all the settings that need tweaking at the moment. This will ensure that all redundant sounds in the game are muted or minimized, and players receive only critical audio cues.

This is all players can do about boosting footsteps in Modern Warfare 2 to get the optimal sound experience. It is essential to note that these settings are merely a starting point and will differ per user based on their audio system. Start experimenting with these values until you reach the perfect setting.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand-new combat mechanics, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more. This title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

