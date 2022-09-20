5 best headphones that will help you hear every enemy footstep in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming first-person shooter title from developers Infinity Ward. As previously stated by the developers, Modern Warfare 2 will be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date. With the implementation of new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI and more, MW2 is all set to truly be a next-gen title.

Headphones are an integral part of any gaming set up - be it PCs or Consoles. Having proper headphones allows players to capture every audio cue appropriately and provide tons of information to the players about the enemy's whereabouts. Apart from this, headphones also enhance the gaming experience for the players by creating a deep, rich, and immersive gaming session.

To truly take advantage of all these new audio technologies implemented in Modern Warfare 2, having the perfect headphones in the players' arsenal is a must.

5 best headphones players should be using to play Modern Warfare 2

1) Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless

Price: $129.99

Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless is one of the best options available for gamers on a budget. These headphones are Discord certified, meaning players can communicate with their teammates/friends in crystal clear audio.

The 40mm drivers on the G535 are some of the best in the price segment. The battery life on these headphones is decent, lasting up to 35 hours on a single charge. The ear cushions are soft and won't be troublesome in those long hours of Modern Warfare 2.

Where these headphones lack is the level of audio delivery consistency. Some audio cues might go missing every once in a while, and noise equalization is also an issue.

2) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

Price: $199.99

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headphones have some of the best battery life in the range. Supporting up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge, these headphones are game changing. In terms of appearance, these headphones are similar to the HyperX Cloud Alpha, but they do not come with those annoying wires.

The signature plush memory foam on these headphones allows players to play for long hours without breaking a sweat. Apart from this, these headphones are on the lighter side at only 300 g, making them some of the most comfortable headphones in the range.

Their Dynamic 50mm drivers are in the form of dual chambers, i.e., it tunes the mid and high frequencies separately from lows to ensure the best audio quality possible in Modern Warfare 2.

3) Corsair HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset

Price: $129.99

These headphones come with a haptic bass slider. Thanks to Taction Technology, it provides haptic feedback to users about various gunshots and explosions in the game. This creates a very realistic gaming experience.

Modern Warfare 2 features some of the best sound effects in the series. The Corsair HS60 HAPTIC headphones not only enable you to hear the game's new sound effects with clarity, but also feel them.

The bass slider allows the users to change the bass level on the go. These headphones are wired, thus they allow for very low latency. The 50mm neodymium audio drivers provide players with a varied audio profile.

These headphones fall short when it comes to reporting consistency of various sound frequencies, resulting in an inconsistent experience.

4) SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless

Price: $199.99

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless are a set of premium headphones. These headphones have a ChatMix dial that allows players to adjust the amount of music and chat audio.

These headphones are compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Android, Switch, etc. devices that support USB-C. The 40mm drivers on these headphones provide premium crystal clear audio, allowing players to experience Modern Warfare 2 to its fullest.

Battery life is decent enough supporting upto 30+ hours of continuous gaming. The microphone also serves its purpose pretty well. So, communication isn't an issue with these headphones. Apart from that, the build quality is pretty strong and absolutely delivers for its price point.

However, where these headphones truly suffer is the noise isolation section. Apart from that, the Arctis 7+ Wireless are known to leak audio at higher volumes.

5) Razer Kraken V3 Pro

Price: $199.99

Coming with Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, the Kraken V3 Pro are the headphones of choice for gamers. The wireless technology implemented ensures low latency sound delivery so that players can get the audio cues on time.

HyperSense haptic bass on these headphones provides players with vibrations from in-game sound effects, thus creating a much more immersive experience.

These headphones can be used in both wired and wireless form. In new game modes like Prisoner Rescue in Modern Warfare 2, communication with teammates will be extremely crucial. The boom mic featured on the mic ensures that communication with teammates isn't lacking in any area.

These are some of the most useful headphones available that will deliver the best possible performance in Modern Warfare 2. All the new audio technologies in the game will enable players to experience the game like never before.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

