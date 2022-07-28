6 best 7.1 gaming headsets to buy in 2022

For gaming, a good headset is a necessity that has balanced audio, which does not require much tweaking from the user's side. First-person games (FPS) make the most of headsets because they help locate enemies, and high-quality ones do so with accuracy, assisting gamers and giving them an advantage.

While gaming casually, headphones with surround sound make it immersive rather than just a passage of time. Also, having a good microphone attached to the device makes it easier for your teammates and friends to hear you, and the best ones are good enough to be used for streaming as well.

Headphones with 7.1 surround sound have an audio system that can recreate sounds from different angles and simulate distances, which allows the listener to visualize the enemy's position with just sound.

7.1 surround sound headsets help pinpoint enemies' location

1) Razer BlackShark V2 - $99.99

The Razer BlackShark V2 (Image via Razer)

This headset from Razer offers top-quality at an affordable price. BlackShark V2 has excellent microphone quality that is adjustable and detachable. It is extremely comfortable as it has memory foam cushions covered in faux leather, which are replaceable after wear and tear. It is also lightweight, making it suitable to wear for long gaming sessions.

BlackShark V2 connects via a 3.5mm jack and is compatible with all devices, including phones, PCs, and consoles. The only downside is that it does not have RGB lighting, which could be seen as a plus by some.

2) HyperX Cloud II Wireless - $99.99

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless (Image via Amazon)

An incredible headset for its price, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is comfortable, has great audio, and has excellent battery life. However, there are some downsides, such as an unremovable mic which is just average, and the fact that it cannot be connected via a 3.5 mm jack, making it incompatible with a large number of devices as it connects through a 2.4GHz USB dongle.

The peripheral offers isolation when worn, which blocks out a good amount of noise, and the surround sound feature can be turned on through the Ngenuity software on a PC, where other features can be adjusted as well. Its retail price is $149.99, but it can currently be found for $99 at official marketplaces.

3) Sony Pulse 3D Wireless - $99.99

The Sony Pulse 3D Wireless (Image via Amazon)

Sony released this headset two weeks before the launch of their latest console in October 2020, and a year later, a midnight black edition was made available. It is a straightforward device that offers exceptional 3D audio, a good quality microphone, and is super comfortable to wear, although it does not have the best build quality.

Pulse connects via a wireless USB transmitter, which is also compatible with PCs and has a 3.5mm jack port to connect to mobile phones. It has a 12-hour battery life, enough for one gaming session, but must be put on charge regularly.

4) ASUS ROG Fusion II 500 - $179.99

The ASUS ROG Fusion II 500 (Image via Amazon)

Fusion II 500 is an impressive headset by ASUS that has outstanding surround sound and is comfortable to wear as it is lightweight. Moreover, it has a great stereo sound as well if users are not using surround sound. The microphone is in-built, effective, and has noise cancelation, and users can mute it through a button on the left earcup, which also has a volume roller and USC-C port for charging.

Fusion II 500 comes with a second pair of cushions made of hybrid material, while the pre-installed ones are made of leather. It is a flagship headset by ASUS, hence it is pricey but comes with a plethora of features and is built of high quality.

5) Razer Kraken V3 Pro - $199.99

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro (Image via Razer)

A unique headset by Razer, which has a distinctive feature called Hypersense not found in other peripherals, is a haptic feedback technology that rattles with heavy bass, making gaming more immersive and fun.

The haptic feedback button on the right earcup cycles through various levels of the technology, while there are various buttons and ports on the left earcup, including a volume wheel, mute/unmute button, power button, charging port, 3.5 mm jack, and a port for the detachable mic.

It has an incredible battery life that lasts over 40 hours on one charge with RGB lighting turned off. It is the latest wireless headset from the company and is worth its price tag.

6) SteelSeries Arctis Pro - $199.99

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro (Image via Amazon)

One of the best-sounding headsets on the market, Arctis Pro has an audiophile-level quality with amazing virtual surround sound, a dedicated DAC (digital-to-analog converter), and an ergonomic design with accessible controls.

The dedicated DAC has an OLED screen that allows users to adjust volume, EQ curve, sidetone, LED lighting, ChatMix, input, and toggle surround sound without using the software.

The mic sounds clear and accurate, can be pushed into the left earcup when not in use, and has a dedicated LED that lights up when muted. Even though users have to pay a hefty premium, it comes close to perfection with its features and top build quality.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

