5 best Android phones with headphone jack in 2022

Losing the headphone jack or not having one has become a trend these days. However, there are still certain Android phones that come with a headphone jack. Most of these phones have budget lineups and are last-gen devices.

Even though smartphone users have requested phone companies to include the 3.5 mm headphone jack with their devices, the companies have already started to ditch the feature.

Amazing Android phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro doesn't come with a standard headphone jack (Image via DigitalTrends)

At this rate, there might come a time when all Android phones will come without a headphone jack. Thankfully, that time hasn't come yet, and there are still some Android phones with the headphone jack. These phone companies have heard the plea of their customers and decided to keep the 3.5 mm jacks.

What are the top 5 Android phones with a headphone jack in 2022?

Even though many phone manufacturers have decided to lose the headphone jack, many Android devices still provide the 3.5 mm jack. With so many options, it always becomes tricky to narrow down the list to just five Android phones. So here is a list of the top five Android phones with 3.5 mm headphone jacks available today.

Oneplus Nord CE Asus Zenfone 8 Samsung Galaxy A52 Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Google Pixel 4a

5) Google Pixel 4a

Brand Google Price $119.99 Specifications 5.81” IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 730G Octa-core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB ROM.

Google Pixel 4a is one of the top five mobile phones with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also has other specifications, like fingerprint, barometer, accelerometer and gyroscope sensors.

In addition, it comes with a Li-Po 3140 mAh and a non-removable battery with a fast-charging feature. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. Due to these reasons, Google Pixel 4a is very popular among its customers.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 Octa-core CPU, Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB ROM.

According to the users, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is one of the best Android mobiles with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Apart from this, it also comes with fingerprint, gyroscope and accelerometer sensors.

In addition, it has a 5160 mAh, non-removable battery and a fast-charging facility. Moreover, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 CPU and the Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU. Furthermore, it has a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 8GB RAM.

3) Samsung Galaxy A52

Brand Samsung Price $484.50 Specifications 6.5" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 720G Octa- core CPU, Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a phone with super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa-core processor. Like the Google Pixel 4a, it also has an Adreno 618 GPU.

Furthermore, it comes with stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also has a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery, and a fast-charging feature. Apart from these features, it is also available in four great colors- black, white, violet, and blue.

2) Asus Zenfone 8

Brand Asus Price $599 Specifications 5.9" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 888 5G Octa- core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM

Asus Zenfone 8 is one of the best models in the Android phone market. It has a dimension of 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm and weighs 169 g. It comes with a Gorilla Glass front, an aluminum frame and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It also has Android 11 and ZenUI as its operating system, which can be upgraded to Android 12. Furthermore, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Octa-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU.

1) Oneplus Nord CE

Brand Oneplus Price $382.00 Specifications 6.43" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 750G 5G Octa- core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM

Oneplus Nord CE is the best Android phone on this list that comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It weighs 170 g and has a dimension of 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm.

It is a phone with a Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz and has a 6.43 inch display screen. Furthermore, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Octa-core CPU. It can even support features like HDR, LED flash and panorama. In addition to this, it also comes with a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery with a fast-charging facility.

