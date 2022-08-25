Corsair reveals new Ultrawide monitor that can be bent for a curved display

The Corsair Xeneon Flex will be the ultimate solution for those confused about what kind of gaming monitor to go with. The upcoming gaming monitor will meet the demands of both types as it can be used for flat and curved screens. As unbelievable as it might sound, the peripherals giant seems to have found a way to blend both.

The usual standard in the gaming monitor industry is a choice between flat and curved designs. Curved screens are newer innovations and usually tend to be in the costlier section of options. Given that each type has its own advantages and disadvantages, the Xeneon Flex will try to mitigate both.

Discover more: Bend the rules.The XENEON FLEX is the world's first 45" 21:9 bendable OLED gaming display with 0.03ms response rate and 240Hz refresh rate

The upcoming gaming monitor will be 45" in size, and given its nature, there will be offerings for all. Since teasing about the monitor for the first time, Corsair has come a long way with its recent reveal.

Corsair Xeneon Flex offers the best of both worlds across its 45" dimensions

While it will seem unavailable to some, the science behind Corsair Xeneon Flex's nature is quite simple. One doesn't have to look any further than the W-OLED panels of the LG Display. LG has showcased the panels previously, and Corsair has worked closely with them to develop their product.

Unlike LG's monitors, Corsair will use a pair of handles that gamers can use to change the mode. What's interesting is that the device comes with the option to change sides independently. If someone feels like it, they can keep one side bent and the other straight.

The 45" monitor will have native 21:9 widescreen support with a 0.03ms response rate. It will have a 240 Hz refresh rate enabled on it, which is significantly more than what's offered by any of the current games on the market. From the looks of it, Xeneon Flex can easily be a future-proof investment.

The monitor will have both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium, which is expected from a device like this. The device will be set at 1000 nits of brightness and a maximum curvature of 800R, offering maximum user flexibility.

While today's reveal is undoubtedly promising and many details have been revealed, the price remains uncertain. It won't be cheap by any means considering the hardware and features it's packing underneath.

Another piece of information that hasn't been revealed is the potential release date of the device. While bendable monitors exist in China, this will be the first global product. The company has informed fans that they will reveal more information in the final months of this year.

Edited by R. Elahi