5 best Field Upgrades to use in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has an enormous amount of tech to consider using in-game, and among the most impactful are Field Upgrades. This technology unlocks as players work through the game and climb the ranks in multiplayer. Several Field Upgrades are incredibly powerful and can help players make excellent tactical plays and defeat opponents easily.

While all the Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades are good, not all are great. The ones listed below stand out from the pack and will undoubtedly assist gamers in dominating everyone in their multiplayer matches.

Field Upgrades recharge over time through the course of a match, which varies depending on the upgrade the player is using. At first, players can only equip one at a time, but upon reaching Rank 45, they can then equip two. But which ones are the best?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Which Field Upgrades offer the most bang for your buck in Modern Warfare 2?

1) Dead Silence (Unlocks at Rank 30)

Dead Silence has infuriated CoD players for years and is no different in Modern Warfare 2. It will take some time to get to this Field Upgrade, but it is, without a doubt, worth it. As always, upon activating Dead Silence, it makes your footsteps silent. Any gun, melee, or throwing knife skills you make during Dead Silence will refresh the skill's duration.

If you know that several foes are lurking nearby, and you’re confident you can catch them by surprise, activating Dead Silence is a terrific way to slide through and eliminate a large group of players in Modern Warfare 2 at once. Even if players are a bit spread out, with knowledge of the enemy’s location, you can quickly refresh the Field Upgrade over and over.

2) Munitions Box (Unlocks at Rank 1)

Don’t underestimate Munitions Box because it is one of the first things you unlock in Modern Warfare 2. CoD players can easily overlook this, and I understand why. You get it simply for being in Multiplayer! The Munitions Box is for players looking for one of two things. The first is for players looking to go on a monster killstreak, and they’re concerned about running out of ammo.

The other is for the team player. Upon activating the Munitions Box in Modern Warfare 2, a box of ammo drops for you and your teammates. It resupplies the user for their currently equipped gun and their utility equipment.

This Field Upgrade is fantastic if you’re running with a group of people and can notify the squad that ammo has been dropped. Whether a lone wolf or a support player, the Munitions Box is one of the best Field Upgrades, hands down.

3) Battle Rage (Unlocks at Rank 13)

As it turns out, one of the newest Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades is one of the best in the game. One of the problems in Modern Warfare 2 is being strong enough to power your way through opponents without worrying about what kind of nonsensical utility gear they’re packing.

Battle Rage, upon being activated, injects the player with an “experimental stimulant” from the military. It boosts your character, allowing your health to recover swiftly, and your tactical sprint will also constantly refresh. On top of that, you can resist your opponent's tactical gear, making it so you can overwhelm most foes with safety.

4) Suppression Mine (Unlocks at Rank 24)

Suppression Mine is one of the more tactically-minded Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2, which is an excellent way to set up opponents and overwhelm them. You want to use this in places you know your opponents will go through, especially in groups. Around corners, doorways, and on objectives are all excellent spots for the Suppression Mine.

When this mine is triggered, a sound wave blasts the area, disrupting enemy vision and slowing them down for a brief period. For a team working together, it’s a great time to sweep through and clear the opposition off of an important objective.

5) Portable Radar (Unlocks at Rank 1)

Portable Radar’s another beginner’s Field Upgrade that you should definitely not sleep on. In particular, if you’re a player that likes to camp in one spot, this is going to help you immensely in Modern Warfare 2. After getting a few kills in one spot, people will start noticing where the shots are coming from.

The Portable Radar acts as a mini UAV near you when you activate it. Whether it's a small map or you simply want to snipe or camp in a dark corner for every player that runs through, it will be invaluable. This way, as few players as possible can sneak up on you.

While all 15 Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2 are fantastic, the ones listed above are undoubtedly the best ones in the game. All of these upgrades have one use or another, but these will stand out as players climb the ranks of the multiplayer lobbies.

