Modern Warfare 2: All base, bonus, and ultimate perks explained - How to equip perk packages, and more

Perks have been an essential part of the Call of Duty experience since the original Modern Warfare in 2007, and there is no exception for the franchise's recent addition, Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2, developed by Infinity Ward, builds upon the story set by 2019's mega-hit, bringing back iconic characters and familiar yet redefined gameplay. With close-quarter fast-paced action, the title provides the all too familiar yet tactical Call of Duty experience.

Perks are best described as equippable bonuses that give players certain advantages based on their style of play, and have been tweaked and refined over the years.

All perks in Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward has redesigned the perk system in Modern Warfare 2. Instead of three being activated from the start, players start with two base variants, along with a bonus and an ultimate option, which gets activated as the match progresses.

After level 4, players will be able to customerise their perks' package in the gunsmith, which will allow them to equip different variants and build a proper loadout.

All base perks in Modern Warfare 2

Players will start a match in Modern Warfare 2 with the base perks activated. Each perk package consists of two base variants, which are as follows:

Overkill – Equip two primary weapons in the player's loadout.

Equip two primary weapons in the player's loadout. Double Time – Double the duration of the player's Tactical Sprint. Increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

Double the duration of the player's Tactical Sprint. Increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Battle Hardened – Reduces the effects of Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. It also grants immunity to Snapshot Grenades.

Reduces the effects of Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. It also grants immunity to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger – Allows the player to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Allows the player to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Bomb Squad – Take reduced damage from any non-Killstreak explosives. If the player picks up a live grenade, it will reset the fuse timer.

Take reduced damage from any non-Killstreak explosives. If the player picks up a live grenade, it will reset the fuse timer. Tracker – Enemy death markers are visible to the player, and he can see enemy footprints. The player's kill markers are also hidden from the opponent team.

Enemy death markers are visible to the player, and he can see enemy footprints. The player's kill markers are also hidden from the opponent team. Strong Arm – Enables the player to throw equipment farther than usual and see a preview of the equipment trajectory.

Enables the player to throw equipment farther than usual and see a preview of the equipment trajectory. Extra Tactical – Spawn with an additional Tactical in the player's inventory.

All bonus perks in Modern Warfare 2

Bonus perks get activated four minutes after a match starts, and players can equip one in the perk package. The available selections are as follows:

Resupply – Spawn with an additional Lethal in the player's inventory. Any Equipment that you have recharges over 25 seconds.

Spawn with an additional Lethal in the player's inventory. Any Equipment that you have recharges over 25 seconds. Spotter – The player can spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Helpful against C4. If the player aims down the sights, it will highlight them for the team. It also allows the player to hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4s, and Trophy Systems.

The player can spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Helpful against C4. If the player aims down the sights, it will highlight them for the team. It also allows the player to hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4s, and Trophy Systems. Cold-Blooded – Lets the player become undetectable by any AI targeting systems and enemy thermal optics. It will not trigger a High Alert warning. It also allows the player not to be highlighted in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

Lets the player become undetectable by any AI targeting systems and enemy thermal optics. It will not trigger a High Alert warning. It also allows the player not to be highlighted in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes. Fast Hands – This lets the player reload, use their equipment, and swap weapons faster.

This lets the player reload, use their equipment, and swap weapons faster. Hardline – Reduces the cost of any Killstreak by one Elimination. Reduces the cost of any Scorestreak by 125.

Reduces the cost of any Killstreak by one Elimination. Reduces the cost of any Scorestreak by 125. Focus – Reduces flinching when aiming down the sights and extends Hold Breath duration. Great for snipers.

All ultimate perks in Modern Warfare 2

Ultimate perks get activated after eight minutes of a match being underway. Players can only equip one ultimate perk at a time, and the list of available options is as follows:

High Alert – The player's vision pulses when he is spotted by any enemy player outside of view.

The player's vision pulses when he is spotted by any enemy player outside of view. Ghost – Players become undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Players become undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Quick Fix – It lets the player regain health by eliminating enemy players. When the player capture or hold objectives, his health regeneration rate increases.

It lets the player regain health by eliminating enemy players. When the player capture or hold objectives, his health regeneration rate increases. Overclock – Allows players to store an additional Field Upgrade charge in their inventory and increases Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. When the player first earns this Ultimate Perk, his Field Upgrade will obtain a charge.

Allows players to store an additional Field Upgrade charge in their inventory and increases Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. When the player first earns this Ultimate Perk, his Field Upgrade will obtain a charge. Survivor – When eliminated, players will enter Last Stand right before death and will have the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can also revive downed players faster.

When eliminated, players will enter Last Stand right before death and will have the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can also revive downed players faster. Bird’s Eye – The minimap zooms out to show more of the surrounding area. UAV and Radar pings will also reveal the enemy’s direction. When the player first earns this Ultimate Perk, he’ll activate a UAV sweep.

What is perk package and how to equip it

Find out more about the Perk Packages you’ll see at launch here bit.ly/MPPerkPackages Perk Packages are being introduced in #MWII and will consist of two Base Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk with Bonus and Ultimate Perks unlocking over timeFind out more about the Perk Packages you’ll see at launch here Perk Packages are being introduced in #MWII and will consist of two Base Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk with Bonus and Ultimate Perks unlocking over time 🔓Find out more about the Perk Packages you’ll see at launch here➡️ bit.ly/MPPerkPackages https://t.co/qrJFYuMLRb

Perk packages are a fresh addition to Modern Warfare 2, and are a part of the loadout. With the new system, each package consists of four perks, two of which are base variants while the other two are bonus and ultimate.

The base perks are activated as soon as the match starts, where as the bonus and the ultimate options come into play as the match progresses. Players will start Modern Warfare 2 with pre-created perk packages that they can equip in the weapon menu; once they reach level four, they will unlock the ability to customize the selection. The default list is as follows:

Assault: Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, Hardline

Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, Hardline Phantom: Battle Hardened, Double Time, Cold Blooded, Ghost

Battle Hardened, Double Time, Cold Blooded, Ghost Hunter: Strong Arm, Tracker, Spotter, Overclock

Strong Arm, Tracker, Spotter, Overclock Deadeye: Overkill, Strong Arm, Quick Fix, High Alert

Overkill, Strong Arm, Quick Fix, High Alert Support : E.O.D, Battle Hardened, Resupply, Survivor

: E.O.D, Battle Hardened, Resupply, Survivor Sniper: Double Time, Extra Tactical, Focus, Bird’s Eye

To create a new perk package, simply head to the weapon menu, select a loadout, and then the perks. There, you will be able to choose between a pre-created setlist, or create a custom selection as per your playstyle.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Players can jump in and try the game today.

