Modern Warfare 2 : Perks for Base, Bonus, and Ultimate slots revealed

With the October 28 launch date of the complete game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 being on the horizon, Activision has slowly started to reveal detailed information about the upcoming title.

In one such reveal, Activision posted information about the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 on their official Call of Duty website. In this blog post, they supplied intel on new maps, game modes, kill streaks, field upgrades, and a lot more.

Among the data that has been provided, an entire section is dedicated to the Perk system for the upcoming title. As we all know, Perks have seen a massive overhaul of the system that was used previously. As such, players need to understand the workings of such core game mechanics for the upcoming title.

An in-depth study of the new perks in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, perks refer to certain modifiers that operators can equip in the multiplayer mode of the game. These modifiers provide certain abilities that affect the operators' available equipment, its effectiveness, speed of the usage, usefulness of the enemy's equipment, and the physical properties of the operators.

In the new system of Modern Warfare 2, players earn more powerful perks as the match progresses and they earn more points, rather than having the entire selection available right at the start of the match.

Modern Warfare 2's perk system allows players to start with two base perks and as they earn more points during the match, they get access to the more powerful bonus and ultimate perks.

A detailed description of all the available perks of Modern Warfare 2 is listed below:

Base perks

Overkill: Allows operators to carry two Primary Weapons

This perk doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint. It also increases the operator's crouch movement speed by 30%.

This perk doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint. It also increases the operator's crouch movement speed by 30%. Battle Hardened: This reduces the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. It also makes the operator immune to Snapshot Grenades.

This reduces the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. It also makes the operator immune to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger: Scavanger resupplies ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Scavanger resupplies ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Bomb Squad: Bomb Squad reduces the damage taken from non-Killstreak explosives. It also resets the fuse timers when picking up live grenades.

Bomb Squad reduces the damage taken from non-Killstreak explosives. It also resets the fuse timers when picking up live grenades. Tracker: Tracker causes enemies to leave behind a footprint trail, and their death markers become visible. It also hides the kill markers from the enemy team.

Tracker causes enemies to leave behind a footprint trail, and their death markers become visible. It also hides the kill markers from the enemy team. Strong Arm: Strong Arm lets operators throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory.

Strong Arm lets operators throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory. Extra Tactical: This perk allows operators to spawn with an additional Tactical.

Bonus Perks

Resupply: Resupply allows operators to spawn with an additional Lethal. It also causes equipment to recharge over 25 seconds.

Resupply allows operators to spawn with an additional Lethal. It also causes equipment to recharge over 25 seconds. Spotter: This perk spots enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights allows players to highlight them for the team. This perk can also allow operators to hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

This perk spots enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights allows players to highlight them for the team. This perk can also allow operators to hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Cold-Blooded: Cold-Blooded allows operators to remain undetectable by AI targeting systems, and thermal optics. Operators who have equipped this perk do not trigger a High Alert warning. They also do not get highlighted in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

Cold-Blooded allows operators to remain undetectable by AI targeting systems, and thermal optics. Operators who have equipped this perk do not trigger a High Alert warning. They also do not get highlighted in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes. Fast Hands: This perk causes operators to reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

This perk causes operators to reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Hardline: Hardline reduces Killstreak cost by one elimination while reducing the Scorestreak cost by 125.

Hardline reduces Killstreak cost by one elimination while reducing the Scorestreak cost by 125. Focus: Focus reduces flinch when aiming down sights and also extends Hold Breath duration.

Ultimate Perks

High Alert: This perk causes operators' vision to pulse when spotted by an enemy player outside of the field of view.

This perk causes operators' vision to pulse when spotted by an enemy player outside of the field of view. Ghost: This perk makes the operators undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

This perk makes the operators undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Quick Fix: When equipped, this perk causes killing enemy players to immediately trigger health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate.

When equipped, this perk causes killing enemy players to immediately trigger health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate. Overclock: Overclock allows operators to store an additional Field Upgrade charge. It also increases Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. When activated, it causes operators to immediately get a Field Upgrade Charge.

Overclock allows operators to store an additional Field Upgrade charge. It also increases Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. When activated, it causes operators to immediately get a Field Upgrade Charge. Survivor: On death, it lets the operators enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can also revive the downed players faster.

On death, it lets the operators enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can also revive the downed players faster. Bird’s Eye: This perk causes the minimap to zoom out. UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction. This perk starts a local UAV sweep on activation.

Additionally, the developers have also added certain perk packages for players who are struggling to choose their perks. These packages cater to certain playing styles among the players.

The perk packages that have been added to Modern Warfare 2 are as follows:

Assault: Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, Hardline

Overkill, Scavenger, Fast Hands, Hardline Phantom: Battle Hardened, Double Time, Cold Blooded, Ghost

Battle Hardened, Double Time, Cold Blooded, Ghost Hunter: Strong Arm, Tracker, Spotter, Overclock

Strong Arm, Tracker, Spotter, Overclock Deadeye: Overkill, Strong Arm, Quick Fix, High Alert

Overkill, Strong Arm, Quick Fix, High Alert Support : E.O.D, Battle Hardened, Resupply, Survivor

: E.O.D, Battle Hardened, Resupply, Survivor Sniper: Double Time, Extra Tactical, Focus, Bird’s Eye

If none of these perk packages suit the play style of a player, then they can create a custom perk package according to their needs.

