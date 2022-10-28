How to level up faster in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer?

Modern Warfare 2 was released globally, and the entire community is thrilled with myriad of new content and mechanics. Activision envisioned a new era beginning with their latest title and following it up with their brand new Battle Royale, Warzone 2.0, scheduled for release on November 16.

Most players have migrated to Modern Warfare 2 from the prequel and have experience and understanding of the game. Newer players tapping into the Call of Duty series with the latest title are bound to face difficulties as seasoned players rip through the lobbies.

Modern Warfare 2 fast level up

If you are playing Modern Warfare 2, it is safe to say that the campaign mode is also accessible. Completing the story mode in the game grants XP tokens as rewards to the players, which can be used in the multiplayer and the spec ops mode. These are utterly valuable assets while starting, as they can significantly boost the leveling process when combined with the correct game modes.

Multiple multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2 to select from and play include Search and Destroy, Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch, and many others. However, certain modes can be more rewarding than others when grinding for XP and faster leveling up.

Domination

The game mode in Modern Warfare 2 is not bound by time constraints and depends on the first team to reach the target points. Both teams are tasked with taking control of three objectives that generate points for every time interval it remains in the tea’s control. It is a great mode to learn maps and practice gunplay since the enemies have no choice but to contest the objective points.

Hardpoint

Hardpoint is a 6v6 game mode that takes place on smaller maps with a moving point that must be captured and defended against the enemy team. The captured position generates points for a certain amount of time, after which it changes location to another part of the map. It is a great quick-match mode that can rake in many points as players also need to take down enemies in quick succession.

Kill Confirmed

This is a unique game mode similar to team deathmatch but with a twist. Players shooting and taking down enemies is not enough, as they will need to run over and grab the enemy’s dog tags to earn points. Similarly, denying an enemy from picking up a teammate’s tags denies the point that would have gone toward the enemy team.

It is a thrilling game mode that requires players to traverse through risky areas to secure a point for the team. This helps new players develop their game sense and weapon prowess faster, as well as learn about the nooks and crannies of the maps.

Control

Control is a game mode with a time constraint and the objective of taking over two objective points on the map. While one point is tasked with taking over the objective, the opposing team must defend these points at all costs. Each team has a pool of 30 lives that can be used to respawn when killed in action. The match has a total of three rounds.

Either the team can win by going through all 30 lives of the opposing team and clearing out the map, or the attackers can take over both points and win the match. Similarly, the defending team can run their opponents out of time before they take control of the objective and emerge victorious.

These were the most effective game modes where even a new player could learn the ropes around Modern Warfare 2 while taking more comfortable battles and earning the maximum amount of XP. Combine double XP tokens and Weapon XP tokens to obtain the highest XP possible and level up faster.

