Modern Warfare 2 level progression: Daily and Career multiplayer challenges explained

Players can finally log in to Modern Warfare 2 and start the grind fest that the entire community has been waiting for. The title was released with minor server issues, but the developers quickly patched them. Activision’s latest title and the first step towards Call of Duty’s future is now live with all game modes available to play.

With stunning campaign graphics and optimized multiplayer gameplay, this sequel will regularly see massive traffic flooding the servers. There are a few key incentives that the publishers have decided to ingrain that bring out the military in all its fans - daily and career challenges.

Unpacking Modern Warfare 2 Daily and Career challenges

Modern Warfare 2, like all other Call of Duty games, provides clear objectives in-game and tasks to be completed. These tasks are more player oriented and provide rewards in the form of XP points that help unlock various new in-game gadgets and killstreaks with more efficient leveling up. The rewards can also be in the form of in-game cosmetics and weapon skins.

The daily and career challenges in the title provide a similar system for players to gain levels faster and walk the battlefield with better gear. It is crucial for fans to always have the best pieces of equipment to gain the extra edge required in dominating lobbies.

Daily Challenges

There are a wide variety of challenges that can appear on a player’s Modern Warfare 2 account. A total of four daily challenges can appear, and these challenges are available in both multiplayer and spec ops game modes. These challenges reset after an allotted time, which will be displayed in the home menu.

There will be a general challenge that will not require changes to the playstyle, like getting a set amount of kills or winning a certain game mode several times.

There will be a specific weapon-oriented challenge that will require a degree of patience.

There will also be a loadout or killstreak-oriented challenge to incentivize players into exploring different kits.

A fourth bonus challenge will open after completing the three basic challenges and offer the players an option to choose a challenging objective.

All daily challenges will only provide XP upon completion of each.

The challenges have become slightly skewed in Spec Ops and entail more mission-based objectives to be completed.

A generic mission-oriented challenge will require players to get a certain amount of melee kills or finishers.

The other two challenges will include using a field upgrade for a set amount of numbers or an objective requiring the exploration of different kits.

The fourth bonus challenge will again be a “split” and offer players a choice of objectives.

Career Challenges

Career challenges are more inclined towards long-term missions that Modern Warfare 2 players will eventually be able to complete by playing the game continuously. These challenges can also involve step-by-step completion and milestones toward achieving a more significant objective.

The challenge can be to score a large number of kills with a specific weapon or score a predecided number of longshot kills. Fans can aim to grind entirely to complete one career challenge at a time or progress slowly with the game's flow.

Some of these challenges will require players to drastically change their playstyle, and these tasks will, in turn, mold players into being able to play multiple roles and scenarios.

The rewards from these challenges are higher XP points and Modern Warfare 2 Calling Cards, which are received after milestone completion and at the end of completing the entire objective, respectively.

The daily and career challenges in Modern Warfare 2 reward players immensely and help level the playing field considerably. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for various mission walkthroughs and multiplayer guides.

Poll : 0 votes