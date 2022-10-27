Modern Warfare 2 field upgrades: Tactical Camera, DDoS, Trophy System, and more explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 goes live tomorrow, and fans worldwide are waiting to experience Activision's premier title with bated breath.

As the early access period of the campaign for Modern Warfare 2 comes to an end, fans are eager to get a taste of the online aspects of the title. Among the various modes available when the title goes live, gamers are getting restless to get their hands on the fan-favorite multiplayer mode.

Activision has dropped significant details about the title's multiplayer mode on its official Call of Duty blog. Among the various intels that have been supplied, a significant section is dedicated to Field Upgrades that players can choose from while playing multiplayer.

This article will index the assorted Field Upgrades available to players when they jump into the game tomorrow.

A detailed study of all the Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, Field Upgrades are powerful devices that can help players or their teams offensively or defensively. Furthermore, these devices also provide additional tactical data that can provide more situational awareness to the players.

These valuable tools require manual activation from the players and can be activated once their meters get filled. This meter can be found in the bottom-right corner of the HUD, and they get filled at different speeds based on the choice of Field Upgrade and their utility and power.

Usually, players can only choose one field upgrade for their match in a Call of Duty title. However, Rank 45 is reached in Modern Warfare 2. They will have the option to equip two Field Upgrades at the cost of a slow recharge rate on each.

DDoS Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Here is the complete list of all the Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2:

Tactical Camera: Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. Connect to it directly or set it on its own, where it emits a warning sound upon detecting nearby enemies.

Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. Connect to it directly or set it on its own, where it emits a warning sound upon detecting nearby enemies. Inflatable Decoy: Proximity-activated decoy mine. Upon activation, the decoy is rapidly deployed to confuse and distract enemy Operators. It can also be manually activated to fool enemies into attacking it on sight.

Proximity-activated decoy mine. Upon activation, the decoy is rapidly deployed to confuse and distract enemy Operators. It can also be manually activated to fool enemies into attacking it on sight. DDoS: A DDoS attack deactivates electronics and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. Solid in objective modes where tons of Field Upgrades will be placed around key zones. Great synergy with the Spotter Bonus Perk.

A DDoS attack deactivates electronics and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. Solid in objective modes where tons of Field Upgrades will be placed around key zones. Great synergy with the Spotter Bonus Perk. Deployable Cover: Portable, rapidly deployable ballistic cover. This shield may save your life when stuck in the middle of nowhere with nothing to hide behind. Great on open objectives or whenever a heavier weapon, such as an LMG, needs to be mounted for accurate fire.

Portable, rapidly deployable ballistic cover. This shield may save your life when stuck in the middle of nowhere with nothing to hide behind. Great on open objectives or whenever a heavier weapon, such as an LMG, needs to be mounted for accurate fire. Trophy System: Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three incoming pieces of equipment and projectiles. Some larger targets may take multiple shots. A lifesaver on objectives and in interior spaces where grenades can come flying through openings in droves. It can also be put on vehicles to act as a deterrent for rockets and other equipment pieces.

Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three incoming pieces of equipment and projectiles. Some larger targets may take multiple shots. A lifesaver on objectives and in interior spaces where grenades can come flying through openings in droves. It can also be put on vehicles to act as a deterrent for rockets and other equipment pieces. Dead Silence: Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee and throwing knife kills refresh duration. A perfect fit for stealth Loadouts.

Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee and throwing knife kills refresh duration. A perfect fit for stealth Loadouts. Munitions Box: Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. Ideally used in safe territory for squadmates to resupply. However, in a pinch, it is invaluable in any scenario where you are out of bullets and equipment.

Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. Ideally used in safe territory for squadmates to resupply. However, in a pinch, it is invaluable in any scenario where you are out of bullets and equipment. Loadout Drop: Call in a team-based Loadout crate with limited uses. Each player can use it only once. Ideal for swapping Loadouts midlife, getting an extra Primary Weapon without burning a Basic Perk for Overkill, or just being kind to Operators. Great in Ground War when Operators are expected to live longer lives and switch roles as the situation demands.

Portable Radar Field upgrade in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Portable Radar: Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies. Increased utility on smaller maps or in objective game modes where the radar’s small coverage can track essential zones. It Synergizes well with the Bird’s Eye Ultimate Perk.

Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies. Increased utility on smaller maps or in objective game modes where the radar’s small coverage can track essential zones. It Synergizes well with the Bird’s Eye Ultimate Perk. Tactical Insertion: Marks a location as your next spawn point. A boon on Ground War maps where the deployable areas are far from an objective, or on other maps to shock enemies from behind their lines. Note that the Tactical Insertion does not function in one-life modes.

Marks a location as your next spawn point. A boon on Ground War maps where the deployable areas are far from an objective, or on other maps to shock enemies from behind their lines. Note that the Tactical Insertion does not function in one-life modes. Battle Rage: Experimental stimulant that gives Operators an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. Great for aggressive Operators who want to rush headfirst into engagements.

Experimental stimulant that gives Operators an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. Great for aggressive Operators who want to rush headfirst into engagements. Recon Drone: Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto-marking capabilities. Another excellent tool for communicative Operators. Try strapping a C4 to this for a makeshift Bomb Drone.

Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto-marking capabilities. Another excellent tool for communicative Operators. Try strapping a C4 to this for a makeshift Bomb Drone. Smoke Airdrop: Call in a line of drones to deploy a smoke wall at a targeted location. A sniper’s nightmare unless they have the means to see through it.

Call in a line of drones to deploy a smoke wall at a targeted location. A sniper’s nightmare unless they have the means to see through it. Suppression Mine: A trip mine that, when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement. Strong around objectives, down long hallways, and in infantry-only modes.

A trip mine that, when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement. Strong around objectives, down long hallways, and in infantry-only modes. Anti-Armor Rounds: Grants weapon ammo that applies bonus damage against armored targets; this includes vehicles, equipment, body armor, and targets behind penetrable cover. Phenomenal in Ground War where vehicles roam alongside Operators. Great synergy with the Spotter Bonus Perk and any mid to long-range high-caliber weapons, such as a Battle Rifle, LMG, or Sniper Rifle.

As you can see, the Tactical Insertion field upgrade has returned to the series. This field upgrade was originally a part of the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

Trophy System and Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Along with this, it can also be noted that Dead Silence is present in Modern Warfare 2 as a field upgrade rather than being a Perk. Furthermore, Loadout Drops has also been added to the multiplayer mode rather than being only a part of Warzone 2.0.

Trophy Systems, one of the most favored defensive field upgrades, has also returned to the series after being absent in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

These are all the field upgrades available in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2. However, it remains to be seen which one will eventually rise to the top of the choice of players.

Poll : 0 votes