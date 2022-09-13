Warzone meta recommendations: Best loadouts for Armaguerra 43 after the Season 5 patch

The Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone has been the host of one of the most diverse metas in the recent history of the title.

The latest patch of Warzone has introduced a wide variety of changes to the title. From new modes, gameplay changes and quality-of-life improvements to new weapons, skins, camos and operators, the latest update has a lot to offer to the playerbase.

In addition to all this, the Last Stand patch has also brought about a prethora of changes to the stats of the already existing weapons in the title. These adjustments have caused extensive changes to the list of meta weapons of the season and as such, players have to update their weapon selection and gun builds accordingly.

One such weapon, which was at the top of its game last season and still maintains its place in the current meta, is the Armaguerra 43 sub-machine gun (SMG). However, its stats and its attchments have been modified extensively, and as such, gamers have to adjust their builds to get the maximum performance from the firearm.

This article will cater to this need and provide the best loadouts for Armaguerra 43 in Season 5 of Warzone.

Exploring the best builds for Armaguerra 43 in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone

Armaguerra 43 is a very powerful SMG that players can equip in Call of Duty: Warzone. It was added to the game as part of the Vanguard integration in the Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone Pacific.

The Season 4 patch was a god-sent for this gun as it was extensively buffed by the developers during that update. Since then, it has firmed its position as one of the top choices in the game, and despite being slightly nerfed in the subsequent updates, it has still maintained its place in the meta of the current season.

Armaguerra 43 is loved by its users for its insane strafing speed. Paired with the the high rate of fire and good recoil control, this is a suitable weapon for the run-and-gun style of gameplay. Additionally, it also boasts one of the fastest time-to-kills (TTKs) among the class of SMGs in Season 5.

This gun has a upper torso TTK of 671ms that can be maintained up to a distance of nine meters. Beyond this range, it experiences a damage drop-off and a slight increase in the TTK can be observed. Thus, it can be stated that the fastest TTK build for the gun works most effectively in the close-range-combat scenerio.

Call of Duty Warzone close range Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image Via YouTube/Chuck)

The close-range build for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito Skeletal

Imerito Skeletal Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Steady

Steady Perk 2 - Quick

Mid-range Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

However, there is one aspect of Armaguerra 43 that makes it different from its counterparts in the same class. This SMG also has a build which is quite effective in the mid-range combat. Thus, the best close- to mid-range setup for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Botti DA

Botti DA Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

Both of these builds of Armaguerra 43 perform really well in the current Season of Call of Duty: Warzone. This SMG is currently one of the best in the game and can also be seen in the hands of many Warzone streamers. It also had a high pick-rate in the recent World Series of Warzone tournament.

As such, players should definitely give this gun a try in the title's Season 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan