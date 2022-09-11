Warzone gunsmith recommendations: Best meta weapons of each major category after the Season 5 patch

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone has been live for quite some time and players have had enough time to analyze the meta and select the crowned king for each category of weapons.

The Last Stand patch of Warzone has introduced a plethora of changes to the game. From new game modes, weapons, and limited-time events to eye-glittering cosmetic items, the latest patch of the title has plenty for players to chew through.

Along with them, the developers have also brought in gameplay and quality-of-life changes along with new bug fixes and other necessary adjustments.

However, it is the readjustments to the stats of existing weapons that always draws the maximum attention of the players. The Season 5 patch is no different in this regard, as it has also brought about an abundance of changes to firearms and their attachments, leading to various changes to the meta from the previous season.

As such, players need to know which weapons perform best in the current season of the game. This article will list the best meta weapon for each major firearm category in Season 5 of Warzone.

Exploring the ultimate compilation of meta weapons in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone

All firearms in Call of Duty: Warzone can be categorized into eight major classes. These include pistols, SMGs, assault rifles (ARs), light machine guns (LMGs), snipers, marksman rifles, shotguns, and finally tactical rifles.

The Season 5 of Warzone is being lauded for having one of the most diverse metas in the recent history of the game. As such, players can find weapons from almost all the categories that will perform splendidly.

As such, let's find out which guns have made it to the top of the meta in their respective categories after the Season 5 patch.

Best pistol of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone AMP63 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The title of the best meta pistol in Warzone Season 5 goes to AMP63. This sidearm is a fully automated weapon that performs extremely well in any close-range engagements it is a part of. This Black Ops Cold War integration pistol can also act as a substitute for SMGs in the hands of operators.

This gun is known for its low recoil and excellent mobility, and boasts a close-range chest TTK of 736ms up to a distance of 12 meters. The best way to kit this pistol is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 6.1" Reinforced Heavy

6.1" Reinforced Heavy Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine - STANAG 30 Rounds

STANAG 30 Rounds Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

Best shotgun in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Shotgun loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Despite Season 5 not being as great for this class of weapons, the Combat Shotgun still remains a very dominant heavy hitter after the Season 5 patch. Although the effective range for the gun has been severely nerfed, it can still eviscerate its opposition in the super close-quarters of Rebirth Island.

The best attachments for the Combat Shotgun to turn it into a close-range monster are as follows:

Muzzle - M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel - Sawed-Off

Sawed-Off Stock - CGC 2M Wire

CGC 2M Wire Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine - 12 Guage 5 Round Tube

12 Guage 5 Round Tube Ammunition - Frangible

Frangible Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Vital

Vital Perk 2 - Quick

Best marksman rifle of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone M1 Garand loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The class of Marksman Rifles have been known to produce some of the most broken metas in the game. The DMR 14 meta is still known to bring chills down the spine of any operator. In Season 5, the M1 Garand has been on the receiving end of multiple buffs and as such is the meta of this class of weapons.

The M1 Garand can achieve a chest TTK of 750ms over a distance of 48 meters. But the semi-auto nature of the gun doesn't make it palatable for everyone. However, for those who excel with such weapons, the best setup for the M1 Garand is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - CGC Ironsides

CGC Ironsides Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - CGC G2 Padded

CGC G2 Padded Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - On Hand

Best tactical rifle of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone BOCW AUG loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

When it comes to tactical rifles in Season 5, the Black Ops Cold War integration AUG is the best in its class. This weapon can be regraded as the finest burst-fire weapons currently available in the game and is an excellent gun to engage enemies at mid to long range.

This weapon has a chest TTK of 828ms, but also has a zero-damage drop-off when engaging opponents at long range. Players will just have to connect two or three bursts to down or eliminate an enemy with ease. The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 17" Titanium

17" Titanium Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine - STANAG 54 Rnd Drum

Best sniper of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 3-Line Rifle loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Season 5 of Warzone has brought the class of sniper rifles back to the meta by buffing the entire category. As such, there are plenty of options for players to choose from. However, if one were to select the best, then the 3-Line Rifle is leading this class in the current season of the game.

Being a Vanguard weapon, the 3-Line comes with 10 attachment slots and as such is more customizable than the other snipers that are performing well in Season 5. This gun also has the capability to one-shot head-shot its opponents at any range. The best way to kit a 3-Line Rifle is as follows:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Optics - Default Optics / Players' choice

Default Optics / Players' choice Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Fabric Grip / Leather Grip

Fabric Grip / Leather Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On-hand

Best LMG of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone UGM-8 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

When it comes to LMGs, the UGM-8 is undoubtedly the best in its class in Season 5. This gun was added to the game in Season 4 and has been the dominant weapon in its category ever since.

The gun is known for its high fire-rate and muzzle velocity. Paired with the low recoil, players get their hands on an excellent long-range beamer.

The gun has a chest TTK of 704ms and can maintain it up to a distance of 47 meters. The most effective setup for the LMG is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Best SMG of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone VG PPSh-41 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

For the class of sub-machine guns, the Vanguard PPSh-41 stands above the rest after the latest patch. This gun is loved by its users for its jaw-dropping high rate of fire and its ease of handling due to its low recoil. It is even more acclaimed in the current season due to having various high-performance builds to cater to the various playstyles of different operators.

This SMG also has one of the fastest TTKs of the season and can down its opponents in an astonishing time-frame of just 539ms. The fastest TTK build for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Empress 140mm rapid

Empress 140mm rapid Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

However, for those who would like to use the gun in a hip-fire configuration, then the build for Vanguard PPSh-41 is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 130mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 130mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

Best assault rifle of Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone STG44 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Season 5 has an astonishingly high number of meta assault rifles for players to choose from. However, if we are to select the best among them, then the STG44 will be the option to go for. Despite not having the fastest TTK in its category, high recoil control and an excellent effective range makes it a far better choice than its counterparts.

This AR has a chest TTK of 846ms up to a distance of 38 meters but has a minimal damage drop-off beyound that range. The class setup for the STG44 is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

These eight weapons are the best in their category in Season 5. Players should definitely give them a go before they are nerfed by the developers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan