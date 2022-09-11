Warzone gunsmith recommendations: Best meta weapons of each major category after the Season 5 patch

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone has been live for quite some time and players have had enough time to analyze the meta and select the crowned king for each category of weapons.
The Last Stand patch of Warzone has introduced a plethora of changes to the game. From new game modes, weapons, and limited-time events to eye-glittering cosmetic items, the latest patch of the title has plenty for players to chew through.
Along with them, the developers have also brought in gameplay and quality-of-life changes along with new bug fixes and other necessary adjustments.
However, it is the readjustments to the stats of existing weapons that always draws the maximum attention of the players. The Season 5 patch is no different in this regard, as it has also brought about an abundance of changes to firearms and their attachments, leading to various changes to the meta from the previous season.
As such, players need to know which weapons perform best in the current season of the game. This article will list the best meta weapon for each major firearm category in Season 5 of Warzone.
Exploring the ultimate compilation of meta weapons in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone
All firearms in Call of Duty: Warzone can be categorized into eight major classes. These include pistols, SMGs, assault rifles (ARs), light machine guns (LMGs), snipers, marksman rifles, shotguns, and finally tactical rifles.
The Season 5 of Warzone is being lauded for having one of the most diverse metas in the recent history of the game. As such, players can find weapons from almost all the categories that will perform splendidly.
As such, let's find out which guns have made it to the top of the meta in their respective categories after the Season 5 patch.
Best pistol of Warzone Season 5
The title of the best meta pistol in Warzone Season 5 goes to AMP63. This sidearm is a fully automated weapon that performs extremely well in any close-range engagements it is a part of. This Black Ops Cold War integration pistol can also act as a substitute for SMGs in the hands of operators.
This gun is known for its low recoil and excellent mobility, and boasts a close-range chest TTK of 736ms up to a distance of 12 meters. The best way to kit this pistol is as follows:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 6.1" Reinforced Heavy
- Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight
- Magazine - STANAG 30 Rounds
- Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap
Best shotgun in Warzone Season 5
Despite Season 5 not being as great for this class of weapons, the Combat Shotgun still remains a very dominant heavy hitter after the Season 5 patch. Although the effective range for the gun has been severely nerfed, it can still eviscerate its opposition in the super close-quarters of Rebirth Island.
The best attachments for the Combat Shotgun to turn it into a close-range monster are as follows:
- Muzzle - M97 Full Choke
- Barrel - Sawed-Off
- Stock - CGC 2M Wire
- Underbarrel - SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine - 12 Guage 5 Round Tube
- Ammunition - Frangible
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Vital
- Perk 2 - Quick
Best marksman rifle of Warzone Season 5
The class of Marksman Rifles have been known to produce some of the most broken metas in the game. The DMR 14 meta is still known to bring chills down the spine of any operator. In Season 5, the M1 Garand has been on the receiving end of multiple buffs and as such is the meta of this class of weapons.
The M1 Garand can achieve a chest TTK of 750ms over a distance of 48 meters. But the semi-auto nature of the gun doesn't make it palatable for everyone. However, for those who excel with such weapons, the best setup for the M1 Garand is as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - CGC Ironsides
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - CGC G2 Padded
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Leather Grip
- Perk 1 - Hardscope
- Perk 2 - On Hand
Best tactical rifle of Warzone Season 5
When it comes to tactical rifles in Season 5, the Black Ops Cold War integration AUG is the best in its class. This weapon can be regraded as the finest burst-fire weapons currently available in the game and is an excellent gun to engage enemies at mid to long range.
This weapon has a chest TTK of 828ms, but also has a zero-damage drop-off when engaging opponents at long range. Players will just have to connect two or three bursts to down or eliminate an enemy with ease. The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 17" Titanium
- Optics - Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip
- Magazine - STANAG 54 Rnd Drum
Best sniper of Warzone Season 5
The Season 5 of Warzone has brought the class of sniper rifles back to the meta by buffing the entire category. As such, there are plenty of options for players to choose from. However, if one were to select the best, then the 3-Line Rifle is leading this class in the current season of the game.
Being a Vanguard weapon, the 3-Line comes with 10 attachment slots and as such is more customizable than the other snipers that are performing well in Season 5. This gun also has the capability to one-shot head-shot its opponents at any range. The best way to kit a 3-Line Rifle is as follows:
- Muzzle - Mercury Silencer
- Barrel - Empress 514mm F01
- Optics - Default Optics / Players' choice
- Stock - ZAC Custom MZ
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - .30-06 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Fabric Grip / Leather Grip
- Perk 1 - Silent Focus
- Perk 2 - On-hand
Best LMG of Warzone Season 5
When it comes to LMGs, the UGM-8 is undoubtedly the best in its class in Season 5. This gun was added to the game in Season 4 and has been the dominant weapon in its category ever since.
The gun is known for its high fire-rate and muzzle velocity. Paired with the low recoil, players get their hands on an excellent long-range beamer.
The gun has a chest TTK of 704ms and can maintain it up to a distance of 47 meters. The most effective setup for the LMG is as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Bernard XL214 736mm
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - Mercier WT Ancre
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
Best SMG of Warzone Season 5
For the class of sub-machine guns, the Vanguard PPSh-41 stands above the rest after the latest patch. This gun is loved by its users for its jaw-dropping high rate of fire and its ease of handling due to its low recoil. It is even more acclaimed in the current season due to having various high-performance builds to cater to the various playstyles of different operators.
This SMG also has one of the fastest TTKs of the season and can down its opponents in an astonishing time-frame of just 539ms. The fastest TTK build for the gun is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Empress 140mm rapid
- Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - M1915 Steady
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
However, for those who would like to use the gun in a hip-fire configuration, then the build for Vanguard PPSh-41 is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 130mm B03P
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - M1915 Steady
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Quick
Best assault rifle of Warzone Season 5
Season 5 has an astonishingly high number of meta assault rifles for players to choose from. However, if we are to select the best among them, then the STG44 will be the option to go for. Despite not having the fastest TTK in its category, high recoil control and an excellent effective range makes it a far better choice than its counterparts.
This AR has a chest TTK of 846ms up to a distance of 38 meters but has a minimal damage drop-off beyound that range. The class setup for the STG44 is as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - VDD 760mm 05B
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Nerves of Steel
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
These eight weapons are the best in their category in Season 5. Players should definitely give them a go before they are nerfed by the developers.