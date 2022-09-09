Warzone gameplay guide: How to quickly level up weapons in Season 5

A major aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone, which has always been a source of frustration amongst players, is the leveling system of the game's weapons. For some seeking to improve their gameplay by getting better attachments for their guns, this system has been detrimental to their progress.

With frequent changes to the meta and new weapons being added in almost every patch, players have to ensure that they unlock good attachments for their weapons so that they can play better in-game.

With weapons having up to 70 tiers of rank and Vanguard meta weapons requiring almost 150,000 experience points to achieve the highest rank, players are in dire need of more efficient ways to grind weapon levels.

This article will index the best ways that players can use to quickly farm experience points and efficiently rank up their firearms in Season 5 of Warzone.

Some efficient ways to grind up weapon ranks in Warzone Season 5

When it comes to farming experience points in Call of Duty: Warzone, the Plunder gamemode is a well-known hassle-free method to level up weapons. The repeated respawn of players allows for long intervals of experience grinding. However, Plunder is definitely not an efficient way to quickly gain weapon ranks.

Pointman Perk in Warzone (Image via Activision)

But for those who are unable to spend a lot of time leveling up weapons, there are better alternatives. Before that, players should ensure that they activate their Double XP Tokens, if they have any, and select Pointman as their Tier 2 perk in their custom loadout. If a player is trying to level up a Vanguard weapon, then having the Surplus perk will grant bonus XP per kill.

Surplus perk for Vanguard Weapons (Image via YouTube/Springleaf)

After the pre-game preparations are over, players can quickly farm weapon experience points using the below two methods.

1) Pre-game Lobby method

Farming opponents in Warzone's pre-game lobby (Image via YouTube/Springleaf)

In this method, players have to search for matches in the Resurgence mode of either Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. Once they enter the pre-game lobby, they have to quickly rack up as many kills as possible and leave before the match begins. Each instance can provide up to 2000 weapon XP in just 90 seconds when the Double XP Token is active.

This method can be repeated multiple times to quickly level up a weapon to an acceptable standard. Players are requested to drop solo while grinding XP in this manner.

2) Resurgence game mode method

Although the previous method works best while being solo, this process to quickly gain weapon XP is most effective while playing with a squad. Players can team up with friends who also wish to rank up their weapons and enter a Resurgence lobby as a Trio.

After they drop into a slightly secluded area, they have to finish up as many contracts as possible before they are eliminated or the game ends. By joining the match as a trio, one player can focus on finding contracts, another can focus on finishing them, while the last player can try to stay alive so that the teammates can respawn even if they are eliminated.

Supply Run Contract in Rebirth Island of Warzone(Image via YouTube/Springleaf)

Supply Runs and Scavenger contracts can be completed quite easily, with the trio able to finish a fair number before the match ends. In Resurgence, doing contracts rewards players with a massive amount of weapon XP and then completing a successive contract provides even more XP. This XP gain is boosted even further if one or more teammates have the Pointman perk equipped.

XP gain compounds while doing successive Contracts in Resurgence of Warzone (Image via YouTube/Springleaf)

This method is more efficient than doing contracts in Plunder as each one gives an equal amount of XP in this game mode. In Resurgence, a successive contract will reward even more XP than the previous one. However, readers are advised to avoid any Bounty Contracts as the marked player may not get eliminated within the duration of three minutes.

As such, the efficiency of farming XP falls as players would be able to complete one or two Scavenger contracts in this time duration. Following this method, players can potentially rack up enough experience points to rank one weapon to the highest level with just one to two hours of work.

This method is far more efficient than ranking up a weapon in Plunder.

These two techniques are the most efficient ways to gain tons of Weapon XP in the shortest period of time in Season 5 of Warzone.

