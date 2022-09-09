Warzone Season 5 meta: Best perks to run with after September 2 Serpentine nerf

The Season 5 patch of Warzone and its subsequent updates have introduced a plethora of changes to the title.

Along with the new weapons and items that have been added to Warzone, the latest patch of the game has also introduced tons of gameplay and quality of life changes.

From the new Doomsday station at Caldera to the Supply Box UAV, Personal Supply Boxes, and Rage Serum, players are having a grand time including these items in their play styles.

However, one change introduced by the September 2 update has come to the immediate notice of users. Along with the usual gameplay, quality of life changes, and bug fixes, it has also nerfed the Serpentine perk.

The Serpentine can be regarded as one of the most dominant Slot 1 perks, and its nerf will impact the playstyle of the majority of the gamer base.

Exploring meta perks of Warzone Season 5

Perks in Warzone are associated with the custom loadouts of players. These are special emblems that provide operators with exclusive abilities and buffs.

There are three slots for perks in the custom loadouts, each with its own set of perks for users to choose from.

After the two changes with the Season 5 update, players must adjust their choice of perks they can equip in their custom loadouts. As such, this article will index the best perks that operators can choose from in the game's current season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Best perks in Slot 1

Slot 1 perks of Warzone stats (Image via wzranked)

1) Serpentine

Despite being on the receiving end of consecutive nerfs, Serpentine remains a good choice for a specific type of gamer. Before the Season 5 nerf, it reduced the incoming damage to the health pool of players taken from bullets, fire, and explosives by 15 percent while sprinting.

However, the Season 5 patch has caused the Serpentine perk to provide damage reduction benefits only from the bullets and while users are tac sprinting. As such, it will only remain beneficial for advanced gamers who habitually refresh their tac sprint by slide canceling.

2) Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded also remains a top choice among players in Warzone Season 5. With the high usage of Combat Scout among them, Cold Blooded is a good choice as it directly counters both Combat Scout and High Alert perks.

This perk also helps users remain undetected from the AI targeting system of particular equipment and keeps them from being highlighted in the thermal scopes.

3) Quick Fix

This perk is a really good choice for gamers who like to approach combat in an aggressive style. The health regeneration starts immediately if they can kill a player using melee, throwing knives, or bullets.

Along with this benefit, Quick Fix can also be triggered while players are plating. As such, aggressive users can quickly disengage from combat, plate up, get additional health regen, and once again engage in gunfights with their enemies.

The high K/D ratio and win rate with this perk point to its viability as a meta perk of Warzone Season 5.

Best perks in Slot 2

Slot 2 perks of Warzone stats (Image via wzranked)

1) Overkill

Overkill is the usual go-to perk among gamers regarding Slot 2. It has a high pick rate because it allows them to equip two primary weapons.

By default, if players are equipped with a primary firearm, they will only be able to carry another Secondary weapon like Pistols or Melees in the other slot. However, Overkill will allow them to carry a combination of two primary weapons from the categories of Assault rifles, SMGs, Snipers, and Launchers.

2) Restock

For those who like to spam tactical and lethal equipment in their Warzone play style, Restock is the best perk to equip. Before the buff, it would resupply users' inventory of lethals and tacticals every 50 seconds.

However, except for Stims, all other equipment now get restocked in 30 seconds. It is a much-desired perk that even experts and streamers use pretty frequently.

3) Ghost

With the advent of the UAV style of gameplay, a good chunk of the gamer base likes to run Ghost. This perk prevents them from being pinged by enemy UAVs, radar drones, or heartbeat sensors. It is a purely defensive perk that prevents players from being electronically scouted.

Operators should remember that they will have to be on the move for this perk to remain active, as camping makes this perk useless.

Best perk in Slot 3

Slot 3 perks of Warzone stats (Image via wzranked.com)

1) Combat Scout

Combat Scout is, without a doubt, the best Slot 3 perk available to users. It temporarily highlights an enemy in orange for the entire squad whenever they receive damage. Then, highlighted enemies can even be seen through walls and other obstructions.

Combat Scout is a must among at least one squad member. Cold Blooded remains the only counter to this perk, but due to its relatively low pick rate, Combat Scout remains an abject terror on the battlefields of Warzone.

2) Amped

This Slot 3 perk is purely combat-based. It helps reduce the weapon swap speed of operators and decreases the reload time for launchers. It is a must-have perk if gamers run the map with an explosive launcher.

Not only this, but Amped also allows for a much faster reaction time while using the equipment. As such, this is another helpful perk in Warzone Season 5.

Players should also keep in mind that the following perks can be found in Ground Loot and be equipped during a match:

Battle Hardened

Engineer

High Alert

Restock

Tempered

Quick Fix

Scavenger

Pointman (Plunder Exclusive)

Serpentine

Tune Up

Tracker

Hardline

Kill Chain

E.O.D.

These are the best perks operators can equip in their custom loadouts in Season 5 of Warzone.

