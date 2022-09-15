Warzone 2 will feature a new desert-based map called Al Mazrah

Warzone 2 is a major upcoming title from Activision based on the ever-popular battle royale genre. The game's reveal generated intense hype within the Call of Duty community. Since then, fans from all over the world have been hungry for any new information about the highly anticipated title.

Fortunately, the community won't have to hunt for leaks about the game anymore, as Activision dropped a huge amount of intel about Warzone 2 in the recent Call of Duty NEXT event and the playerbase definitely has a lot of information to chew through.

A vital piece of information that was revealed is the new map that players will be able to drop into in Warzone 2. Called Al Mazrah, it will be based on a dry, desert terrain. As such, let’s take a look at what the new map has to offer to players.

A brief look into Al Mazrah of Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, the map of Al Mazrah is set in a desert region, with the terrain primarily comprising of sandy dunes and arid rocky areas. The forthcoming game's trailer showcased quite a lot about what can be expected from this map.

Featuring both urban and semi-urban areas, deserts and scarce vegetation fill the rest of the space, separating them. From sprawling metropolises to semi-urban towns and villages, this new map has several points of interest that players can drop into.

Along with this, the trailer also provided a glimpse of an observatory over a hill and an industrial complex, which looks like an oil refinery. The map is also criss-crossed with various waterways and rivers. Players will be able to navigate these water bodies by either swimming or sailing over them using the various boats available in-game.

Along with this, a few lowlands are also visible, where the water level seems to have breached the surface and is threatening to drown the point of interest.

Players can certainly expect to see combat at varied ranges as options for both close-quarters engagements as well as long-range gunfights will be available on this map. Overall, the map looks good and fans can expect it to not be as disappointing as Caldera.

Along with the map, the trailer has revealed plenty of details about the game's combat system. From brand new equipment and weapons to the latest field upgrades and lethals, the upcoming battle royale will have tons of new content to keep the playerbase satisfied.

As such, fans from all over the world are eagerly waiting for November 16, the day when the game will officially go live.

