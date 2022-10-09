The best LMG in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded that no one is using

Season 5 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has recently gone live and it comes with tons of new weapon adjustments.

Just like any other patch, Season 5 Reloaded also brings in a fair share of changes to gun stats. These adjustments have caused some serious revisions to the meta and players need to know about the new weapon of choice to achieve dominance in the matches.

Among the various weapons that are in the meta of the current season, there is a sleeper light machine gun (LMG) that is hardly being used by anyone. According to WRanked, Whitley LMG has a pick rate of just 0.43 despite having the second highest win-rate and seventh highest K/D rate among all the weapons in Call of Duty Warzone.

As such, this article will shed some spotlight on the pros of using this impressive LMG along with indexing its best meta loadout for Whitley.

Whitley, the most under-rated LMG in Warzone Season 5 meta

The Whitley LMG was added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of the new content added to Pacific Season 2, along with the KGM40 assault rifle and Armaguerra 43 SMG. However, unlike KGM40 and Armaguerra 43, Whitley LMG was not preferred by the players due to its underwhelming performance.

This caused the LMG to go under the radar of the players for quite a long time, with hardly anyone equipped with this gun in their loadouts. Nonetheless, this gun had been receiving extensive buffs in the background, with the Season 4 Reloaded patch being god-sent for heavy firearms in this regard.

After Season 4 reloaded buffs, Whitley's mid-long performance was on par with top-tier meta LMGs like UGM-8. However, with the recent nerfs to UGM-8, especially with the recoil intensity and damage nerfs, Whitley is the perfect choice for primary weapons in Season 5 Reloaded.

The gun is so good that even top Warzone streamers like WhosImmortal and IceManIssacs are recommending players to use this meta LMG. The gun also boasts a near zero recoil with insane damage that can melt its opponents in the blink of an eye.

Not only this, Whitley also has a very fast reload time of just 1.85 seconds compared to reload times like 6.7 seconds of LMGs like UGM-8. This allows players to duck behind a cover for a quick reload and re-engage, rather than the long reload times that are prevalent with LMGs.

Along with all this, Whitley also sports a disgustingly high headshot damage multiplier. Due to its low recoil, players can easily land headshots for an even quicker elimination with this gun.

The only con of the weapon is that the meta magazine only holds 45 rounds of ammunition. As such, players have to be careful with their engagement choices. However, the low reload time mitigates this con to quite some extent.

As we can see, players have a lot of reasons to use the gun in the current season of the game. Even top streamers and pros are currently curb stomping their opponents with this weapon.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Whitley setup (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

However, to get maximum performance from this LMG, players will have to use the following attchments:

Barrel - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Muzzle - 28" Gracey Mk. 9

28" Gracey Mk. 9 Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - CGC R4

CGC R4 Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - .303 British 45 Round Mags

.303 British 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - On-Hand

This loadout for Whitley is perfect for beaming enemies at mid-long range. Minimal recoil will ensure that players are able to quickly land the required shots for a quick elimination.

However, being a traditional LMG, Whitley does sport quite a heavy weight. As such, the mobility of the operators gets quite tanked when they have this gun on hand. Thus, players are recommended to have a lightweight meta SMG as their secondary weapon to quickly navigate the map and take care of close-range engagements.

Along with the meta change, the latest patch of Warzone has introduced piles of changes to the game. From new weapons, skins, operators and camos, Season 5 Reloaded patch has a lot to offer to the playerbase. Along with this, the mid-season patch also comes with highly desired gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life changes to improve the playability of the title.

To enjoy this last free content patch of the title and achieve domination over enemies, the Whitley LMG is the perfect recommendation for players in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

