Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Top 5 meta SMGs after mid-season update

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded patch was the last free content update for the game and brought a range of changes. However, players want to learn about the alterations to the title's weapons.

The meta has changed since last season. As a result, operators need to know which sub-machine guns work best in combat. Thus, this article will list the top five SMGs.

Exploring the five best meta SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone are mainly used by players to engage their enemies in close-range combat. The meta weapons in this category are characterized by their high mobility, recoil control, and, most importantly, very fast time-to-kill (TTK) values.

The current SMG meta in Warzone is mainly dominated by Vanguard weapons. However, the latest patch has introduced substantial buffs to quite a few Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War SMGs, pushing them into the meta tier for this season. Let's take a look at the five best meta SMGs from Season 5 Reloaded.

5) Armaguerra 43

When it comes to strafing in Warzone, no other SMG currently does it better than Armaguerra 43. This gun is a Vanguard-integration weapon and was in the top-tier meta in Season 5. However, despite being on the receiving end of some locational damage-multiplier and movement-speed nerfs, it remains in the meta of Season 5 Reloaded.

Due to the nerfs and adjustments, the build for Armaguerra 43 from last season has to be updated to ensure it performs as best as it can. The best attachments for the gun in Season 5 Reloaded are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

4) CX-9

The CX-9 is a Modern Warfare weapon that has seen some much-needed buffs in the Season 5 Reloaded patch. This gun has remained a solid choice for a really long time. However, the recent buffs to its neck and head-damage multipliers, as well as its sprint-to-fire speed, have definitely propelled this gun to the meta tier.

CX-9 is popular among players for its jaw-dropping rate of fire of 1034 rounds per minute and its minimal recoil during sustained fire. It also has a higher effective range than most other SMGs in the game. The best loadout for this gun are:

Barrel - CX-28S

CX-28S Stock - CX-FA

CX-FA Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk - Sleight of Hand

Call of Duty Warzone CX-9 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

3) Type 100

When it comes to quickly dispatching enemies without even giving them a chance to react, the Type 100 SMG is the first option that comes to mind. Known for having the fastest TTK of any sub-machine gun in the game, this entry is an absolute menace on any map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

It is used for its high damage, muzzle velocity, and its ability to maintain its TTK up to a substantially higher range than any other option in its category. However, this gun has some recoil, and the meta magazine attachment only offers 36 bullets. As such, this weapon is definitely best suited to skilled veterans.

The strongest attachments for this gun are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Shiraishi T100

Shiraishi T100 Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Type 100 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

2) PPSh-41 (VG)

The PPSh-41 from Vanguard was the top meta SMG in the last season of the title. However, its build from the previous season has received some significant nerfs in the Season 5 Reloaded patch.

That, however, does not mean that the SMG has been excluded from the meta tier; some slight adjustments to its build will ensure incredible performance from this weapon. Loved by its users for its jaw-dropping fire rate of 1,000 bullets per minute and exceptional mobility, this SMG will cause havoc in any close-quarters combat the player indulges in.

The meta setup for the gun in the current season is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 280mm Light

ZAC 280mm Light Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone VG PPSh-41 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

1) Fennec

Fennec is one of the most powerful SMGs that players can get their hands on in the current season of the game. Added to Warzone with the Modern Warfare integration, this powerful gun came back to the meta the last season after getting some serious buffs.

The Season 5 Reloaded patch hasn't affected the performance of this weapon much. And since the other meta SMGs have been nerfed, this gun has gained even more viability. Known for its high rate of fire and low recoil, this entry can maintain an upper-torso TTK of 660ms up to a distance of 17 meters. The build required to achieve this feat is as follows:

Barrel - ZLR 18" Deadfall

ZLR 18" Deadfall Laser - 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine - 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Perk - Sleight of Hand

Call of Duty Warzone Fennec loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The latest patch for Warzone has introduced quite a lot of changes to the game. From updated gameplay mechanics to highly welcome quality-of-life changes, the mid-season update for the title definitely has a lot to offer. Along with this, there are two new weapons, operators, skins, camos, and other cosmetic items for the players to unlock and collect.

