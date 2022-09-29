Warzone gunsmith recommendation : Best loadouts for BP50 in Season 5 Reloaded

Season 5 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has been officially announced as the last free content update for the game due to the eventual arrival of Warzone 2 on November 16. The developers have been generous enough to fill this patch with tons of new content for the players to chew through.

The last patch of the title comes with new game modes, quality of life changes, and new gameplay mechanics advancements. Along with this, there are new operators, skins, and camos for the players to unlock.

However, the new weapons and gun stats adjustments introduced in the Season 5 Reloaded patch have drawn the most attention from gamers. Among them, the new BP50 Bullpup Assault Rifle (AR) is a thing of intrigue among users, and this article will provide the best loadouts to get the maximum performance from this gun.

Best BP50 loadouts in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

BP50 is a new assault rifle with a bullpup mechanism that has been added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 5 Reloaded patch. This gun is similar to the F2000 from Modern Warfare 2 and is a rapid-firing weapon platform with excellent accuracy and low recoil.

Despite the official blog post on the Call of Duty website describing it as a long-range weapon, testing the gun has proven that it can excel in all ranges with certain changes to its build.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Deploy into battle as Rorke and Seraph

Wield the new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault Rifle



The final 'Last Stand' free content update in Deploy into battle as Rorke and SeraphWield the new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault RifleThe final 'Last Stand' free content update in #Vanguard and #Warzone is now live! 😈 Deploy into battle as Rorke and Seraph💥 Wield the new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault Rifle The final 'Last Stand' free content update in #Vanguard and #Warzone is now live! https://t.co/qO2iXgkRt0

Let’s look at the best builds for the gun in the Season 5 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best close-range build for BP50

Call of Duty Warzone BP50 close-range loadout (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Maes 538mm Kort

Maes 538mm Kort Laser - Charlier CR Laser

Charlier CR Laser Optics - Cirkel IS

Cirkel IS Stock - Maes Skeletal

Maes Skeletal Magazine - Russian Short 50 Round Drums

Russian Short 50 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

This loadout features a higher mobility and reaction time than the base variant. This build is tuned to improve the weapon's sprint-to-fire time, aim-walking movement speed, and aim-down-sight time.

This aggressive build for the gun feels like a hybrid of an SMG and an AR. This setup is perfect for the high mobility, 'run and gun' gameplay style.

Best mid to long-range build for BP50

Call of Duty Warzone BP50 best mid to long-range build (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Desmet 540mm PMH

Desmet 540mm PMH Laser - Desmet A-D Flashlight

Desmet A-D Flashlight Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Desmet NOM 11S

Desmet NOM 11S Magazine - 5.6mm 60 Round Mags

5.6mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

This is the best mid-long range build for BP50, which has been specially tuned for maximum recoil control. This build has multiple attachments, reducing the weapon's recoil and transforming the BP50 into a long-range beamer.

This loadout should be the go-to for players who wish to use this weapon as a true assault rifle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far