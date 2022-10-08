Warzone Season 5 Reloaded : Best TTK meta loadout for the Lienna 57 LMG

The Pacific Season 5 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has very recently introduced the Lienna 57 LMG to the game, and it is already wreaking havoc when dealing with opponents.

The latest patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has added plenty of new content for the player base to chew through. From new and returning game modes to the latest operators, skins, camos, and more, Season 5 Reloaded has a lot to offer players.

The patch has also added two brand-new weapons for players to try out. The BP50 assault rifle was made available to players when the patch was launched and the Lienna 57 LMG has been added to the armory with the latest rebalancing update on October 6.

Thus, this article will provide the best loadout for the latest Lienna 57 LMG that can provide a better long range time-to-kill (TTK) than even the meta weapons of Warzone like STG44 and Grau 5.56.

Exploring the best TTK build for Lienna 57 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Lienna 57 LMG is the latest weapon addition in Call of Duty: Warzone and has instantly made its presence felt in the meta of the title. The gun is an all-rounder that performs well in various combat ranges and also boasts a very low recoil, making it a highly-desired weapon for players.

One aspect of the Lienna 57 that makes it stand out is its compact-lightweight design. This causes the gun to have AR-like mobility, which mitigates the maneuverability issue that is common among LMGs.

However, it is the impressive damage count per bullet and high muzzle velocity that causes the weapon to have a very impressive long range chest TTK of 850ms, which is much faster than the 984ms and 900ms of Grau 5.56 and STG44 respectively.

TTK Comparison between Lienna 57, Grau 5.56 and STG44 (Image via sym.gg)

To achieve this TTK, players will have to use the following attachments on the Lienna 57:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Frei 432mm Shrouded

Frei 432mm Shrouded Optics - G16 2.5x / ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

G16 2.5x / ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock - Wenger NH Adjustible

Wenger NH Adjustible Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 8mm Klauser 75 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 75 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

Call of Duty Warzone best Lienna 57 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

This build of the Lienna 57 turns it into a mid-long range laser beam, that can even be used as a close-range weapon in case of emergency.

The MX Silencer and the Frie 432mm Shrouded Barrel along with the Lengthened ammunition causes the gun to achieve a respectable muzzle velocity of 1223m/s, allowing it to have a much longer effective damage range.

Shrouded barrels also increase the weapon's accuracy and recoil control while improving stability and finch resistance. This recoil and accuracy can be further improved by using the Wenger NH Adjustable stock along with the M1941 Hand Stop, the Tight Grip Perk, and Hatched Rear Grip.

Along with these attachments, the 8mm Klauser 75 Round Drums magazine also improves the TTK by increasing the fire-rate, accuracy, and recoil control. The magazine comes with a small movement speed buff to ensure that players have enough bullets to down an entire squad before reloading.

The final choice of scope depends on whatever optics you are comfortable with. However, both the G16 2.5x and ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope are good recommendations for mid-long range combat.

If one wishes to achieve an even better TTK at the expense of compromised recoil, they can use the Compressed Rounds in place of the Lengthened ones. This will cause the gun to have an even better fire rate, thus, directly increasing the damage output of the weapon.

Compressed Rounds (Green line) provides better TTK than Lengthened Rounds (Orange line) (Image via sym.gg)

This is the best meta build for the Lienna 57 LMG in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, and players should definitely give this overpowered meta weapon a go before it is nerfed by the developers.

(Disclaimer - All weapon stats have been taken from sym.gg)

Poll : 0 votes