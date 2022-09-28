Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded announced by Activision : New game mode, operators, weapons and more

COD developers recently announced the Season 5 Reloaded patch of Warzone and Vanguard via the Call of Duty blog. The upcoming update will have plenty of new content for the playerbase to work through.

Season 5 Reloaded patch of Warzone and Vanguard will be the last of its type for the titles as the development team will be focusing on the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Developers have lined up an extensive list of intrigues for this patch, which will most likely keep the playerbase engaged until the arrival of the upcoming titles.

What to expect from Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded patch

The announcement post has indexed plenty of new content for both Warzone and Vanguard.

Regarding Call of Duty: Warzone, the developers will introduce a new game mode for the Rebirth Island, the Resurgence Supreme. This mode will be available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

According to the developers, the focus of Resurgence Supreme will be on the best loadouts, and the Rebirth Island will be filled with epic or better quality ground loot and blueprints in this mode.

This new Resurgence has been tuned for competitive play with adjustments like higher health points, removal of extraneous items, and a longer Resurgence timer to spice up the gameplay of Rebirth Island.

Along with this, the developers will bring fan-favorite game modes like Clash, Rebirth Blood Money, Rebirth Payload, Golden Plunder, Fortune’s Keep Resurgence, and more into the game.

Along with new game modes, the Season 5 Reloaded patch will introduce two new guns and operators for both Warzone and Vanguard.

He 'Seraph' Zhen Zhen with BP50 Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

For firearms, the developers will add the highly accurate yet compact Lienna 57 LMG for close to mid-range combat and the fast-firing yet accurate long-range assault rifle, BP50.

Gabriel T. Rorke with the Lienna 57 LMG (Image via Activision)

The upcoming patch will also introduce Gabriel T. Rorke and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen as operators and will see the completion of Task Force 010: Tyrants, introduced in Season 5.

Fortress map for Call of Duty Vanguard (Image via Activision)

For Call of Duty Vanguard, the developers will add a new multiplayer map called Fortress. The map is based on a post-apocalyptic Mediterranean fortress and has been cobbled together with old ship parts and crumbling walls. The map will feature combat in all ranges, with players able to use long-range and close-range weapons effectively for engagements.

Additionally, players who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can use the Khaled Al-Asad bundle for free in both Warzone and Vanguard. The Season 5 Reloaded patch will also introduce new operators and weapon bundles in the COD Store.

The announcement post has hinted at an intensive itinerary for the last season of the titles, and more will be revealed once the patch goes live.

The Season 5 Reloaded will be launched on 9:00 am Pacific Time on September 28 for both games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far