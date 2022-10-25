Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access campaign is finally underway after much anticipation. The latest entry brings several significant upgrades over its prequel and marks the beginning of a new journey for the series.

Call of Duty titles are well known for their action-packed sequences and well-written narratives. Modern Warfare 2 stands by this and brings its fans a dark and gritty campaign with several graphical upgrades, the latest audio technology, advanced AI, and more.

Although most fans would like to start playing Modern Warfare 2's most recent campaign right away, some might prefer to have some insights beforehand. To assist such players, this article will take a closer look into Mission 14 - Prison Break in Modern Warfare 2.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Unpacking Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 14 - Prison Break

The mission begins with a cutscene where Soap and Ghost meet up with Rodolfo to rescue Alejandro from the grasp of Graves.

Once the cutscene is over, the actual mission kicks off. It started outside a prison in Las Almas, Mexico, in the middle of the night. You will assume the role of Soap as you accompany Ghost and Rodolfo to the prison walls.

Eliminating guard on the tower (Image via Activision)

A few armed guards will stand to watch outside the prison. Kill the tower's top guard first. Pay attention to Ghost as he orders you to kill the guard standing near the car wearing a cap. Follow Ghost's instructions as you guys clear the area of adversaries.

Taking out guards in the security room silently (Image via Activision)

Now proceed to the base of the sniper tower and ascend it after Ghost. Once inside the prison, follow Ghost to get rid of the two guards in the security room. Be sure to use a stealthy approach.

Guiding Ghost with the CCTV

After taking over the security room, use CCTV cameras to direct Ghost to eliminate the adversaries while remaining hidden. You can swap between cameras in your line of sight to gain a new viewpoint to guide Ghost effectively.

Note: Enemies wearing armor cannot be shot. They must be knifed.

First bomb

Guiding Ghost (Image via Activision)

Get behind the first enemy and take him out. He can be killed with a knife or a pistol. After eliminating him, change the cameras and tell Ghost to sneak into the shadows to get past the three adversaries. When the other three enemies are not looking, take out the guard on the balcony with the pistol.

Switch the cameras and have Ghost climb the ladder. Change the cameras and ask Ghost to exit on the opposite side. If the other adversaries aren't looking, proceed to knife the guard that is singled out.

First bomb (Image via Activision)

Proceed to the following compound and kill both guards silently. You can direct Ghost to use his handgun on both guards in this area. Instruct Ghost to head over to the truck parked on the sideway and plant the bomb. Switch to the camera on the other side of the road to get a better perspective.

Second bomb

Once the first bomb is planted, guide Ghost to use the generator to create a distraction and immediately get behind the cover. A guard will come your way to look at the generator and take him out using your knife. Make sure the foe on the rafters above has left the area.

Second bomb (Image via Activision)

Get rid of the guard who is repairing the car. Once he has been taken care of, maintain stealth and eliminate all three nearest enemies. Now, if you switch cameras, you'll notice the option to plant a bomb in a car. Kill the guard coming out of the truck and then plant the bomb. Once done, move to the other side of the road and knife the guard on the sideway.

Third bomb

Head to the next compound and take the guard that's singled out. Take him out with a knife and proceed to use the generator for distraction. Proceed immediately to hide and remove the two guards by singling them out.

Third bomb (Image via Activision)

Now head up to the building and knife the guard, keeping an eye on the area. Then proceed to kill the last guy below. It is now safe to plant the bomb.

Fourth bomb

Evade all the enemies silently and move to the front of the truck. Soon an enemy will approach your area. Eliminate him using your knife. Now kill the guard near the car and plant the bomb.

Fourth bomb (Image via Activision)

After the fourth bomb is planted, the last phase of the mission begins.

Rescuing Alejandro and escaping the prison

You and Rodolfo will now exit the security room and make your way to the core of the prison. Continue to eliminate all opponents in your path until you reach Alejandro's cell. Ghost will unlock the door to his cell, and you will be reunited with Alejandro.

Opening cell doors (Image via Activision)

Continue along the hall, slaying any foes that come your way. Proceed to the control room and press the button to unlock the jail doors. Clear the prison's interior of all adversaries and pursue Alejandro outside.

As you continue to move forward and get rid of enemies, you will be provided the option to use the bombs that Ghost planted to take out large groups of guards and enemy vehicles.

Following the green smoke (Image via Activision)

Continue pursuing Alejandro until you reach the prison walls, where Price, Gaz, and Laswell will greet you. Locate the green smoke and approach it. Ascend and continue fighting the large groups of enemies approaching your position.

All protagonists together (Image via Activision)

Once Alejandro's men are safe, you will escape with Task Force 141. Modern Warfare 2's campaign mission, 'Prison Break,' ends with this.

Rewards

By completing the 14th mission in Modern Warfare 2, players can get their hands on Base Operator: Reyes as a reward to use in Multiplayer modes.

Modern Warfare 2's Prison Break mission is the first mission in the game, where we see all the game's protagonists together as a team.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission 15 - Hindsight is next.

MW 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release on October 28, 2022.

