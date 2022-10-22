All Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set for its full release in less than a week on October 28. Players who pre-order the game can already access and finish the campaign and get a head start on other gamers.

The multiplayer will include a lot of Call of Duty classic game modes such as Search and Destroy, Domination, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and more. These are all 6v6 and 12v12 modes that play on Call of Duty's classic three-lane map design. Ground War is a Modern Warfare exclusive game mode that features 64 players and plays on a bigger map.

Modern Warfare 2 will have 16 total maps at launch

The classic multiplayer maps will be divided into three regional categories - Al Mazrah, Las Almas, and the rest of the world.

Al Mazrah is the name of Warzone 2.0's map which includes most of the maps as its POIs (Points of Interest).

Las Almas is a region based in Mexico in the campaign of Modern Warfare 2, which is run by a drug cartel called the Las Almas Cartel. The fictional region has varied environments, including cities, mountains, forests, suburban areas, an airport, and lakes.

A Warzone leaker claims that the battle royale game mode could receive Las Almas as a map in the future.

Multiplayer maps

The names of the multiplayer maps of Modern Warfare 2 are:

Breenbergh Hotel Museum Mercado Las Almas Taraq Crown Raceway Al Bagra Fortress Zarqwa Hydroelectric Santa Seña Border Crossing Farm 18 Embassy El Asilo

Ground War maps

The names of the Ground War maps of the game are:

Sa’id Sariff Bay Santa Seña Zarqwa Hydroelectric Al Bagra Fortress

The beta of the game, which lasted from September 16 to September 26 featured six of the 11 multiplayer maps, including Farm 18, Valderas Museum, Mercado Las Almas, Breenbergh Hotel, and Sa'id. Sariff Bay was the only playable Ground War map.

The aforementioned maps will be part of the pre-season of the game, which starts on launch and finishes in two weeks on November 16, after which the first season of the game commences.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that a new multiplayer map will be released mid-way through the season with the "Reloaded" update on December 14.

The developers have also stated that the map will be a "fan-favorite." It is highly probable that it may be either 'Terminal' or 'Highrise,' as those maps are also part of 'Al Mazrah,' the Warzone 2.0 BR map.

