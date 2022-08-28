All Warzone 2.0 leaks so far: Changes, release dates, and more

In February 2022, Activision announced their plans to release a new battle royale game. They also revealed that the new title will be called: Warzone 2.0, during the announcement of Modern Warfare II.

It is supposedly an entirely new game that will be built from the ground up. Using around two years of experience and feedback from Warzone, they expect to create an unmatched, new battle royale experience.

While the news made Call of Duty fans all over the world very excited, it was also accompanied by some discomfort. The community took the announcement of a new battle royale title as an ultimatum for the game that they had all come to love, Call of Duty: Warzone.

When can we expect Warzone 2.0 to release?

Activision has kept the release dates of their new battle royale title under wraps so far. They teased that the new game will launch in 2022 itself, but decided to hold back on the exact dates. However, they did announce that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on October 28, 2022.

One can speculate that the new game called Warzone 2.0 should follow the trend and release after Modern Warfare II hits the market.

A certain Redditor posted a screenshot which could probably be a leak. It was an Activision Blizzard document that had a certain text and date on it. It was speculated from the post that the new battle royale title would see the light of the day on November 16, 2022.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: An internal document image has leaked revealing Warzone 2 launch date as November 16th



Image shared on r/classicwow Reddit Breaking: An internal document image has leaked revealing Warzone 2 launch date as November 16th Image shared on r/classicwow Reddit https://t.co/JUe3fx1G0M

This date does make a lot of sense considering it follows right after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Fans will be hoping that Activision will shed some more light on the matter in their upcoming event, Call of Duty: Next, which will be held on September 15, 2022.

What changes can we expect in Warzone 2.0?

Many content creators sat on a call with Activision and have confirmed to their audience that there is indeed a lot that is being changed in the new game.

Both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are being built side-by-side from the ground up. The confirmation that both these titles are being built together and on the same engine reveals a bunch of base information. Similar to its predecessor, Warzone 2.0 will share progression, weapons, assets, and other features in parallel to Modern Warfare II.

The content creators believe that a new upgraded gunsmith system is expected to be present in the new game. Massive meta changes will accompany these newly added features to the shrouded battle royale title, and are expected to go beyond weapons with future updates.

A new map is also believed to be in the works. As Activision has already confirmed that both titles are being built in the same engine, we can expect to see a more fluid and compatible relationship between both games. The new map should see the same weapons, perks, and movement mechanics as Modern Warfare II.

Similarly, a new mode is also expected to accompany the arrival of these new titles. It is also believed that this it would be a Warzone 2.0 exclusive.

The game mode is called DMZ, which will be the third game mode along with Battle Royale. The game mode is said to be Call of Duty`s version of Escape from Tarkov. Including it would be the perfect co-op balance complementing the actual primary battle royale.

There was also some chatter about a potential leak that discussed the inclusion of a ranked system within the new and improved Warzone 2.0.

Which platforms can we expect Warzone 2.0 to be available on?

With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, there were speculations that the new games could be Xbox-exclusive.

But going forward, Microsoft has announced that it will not be the case. There was an initial goal to launch the game only on the latest and most updated platforms like the PS5. However, a bulk of players were seen to be on last-gen platforms.

Due to these reasons, the titles will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net. It was also announced that the upcoming games will be available on Steam.

After the underwhelming response from the community, Activision has decided to keep news about the new battle royale game in the dark. In an attempt to gather more positive publicity, the company has decided to engage in talks with certain content creators who look more favorably upon them.

For further information, fans must make sure to tune into Call of Duty: Next on September 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan