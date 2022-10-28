Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been released on all platforms, including PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One/ Series X|S, and PC, but one has received a few extra features compared to the others. Crossplay allows players to play with people on other platforms, but it is not something everyone favors.

Console players often prefer to play against same-platform users rather than those on PC. This is because of the input disparity and the debate of controller vs keyboard & mouse. Similarly, some PC gamers feel that the aim assist on controllers gives them a bigger advantage against keyboard & mouse users.

Essentially, even PC players want the option to disable crossplay and engage only with those on the same platform.

How to disable crossplay on Modern Warfare 2 for Xbox

Another reason for console players to have the option to turn off crossplay is so that they do not come across cheaters, an issue that is widespread on PC.

This is also the case with Call of Duty: Warzone, where players are forced into crossplay on Xbox rather than getting the option to play against certain types of gamers. Although the option exists on Xbox, it's completely useless as they cannot get through to finding matches without toggling the option back to On.

Modern Warfare 2 players had expected Activision to add this feature to the game on all platforms rather than PlayStation only.

However, there is a way to turn off crossplay on Xbox consoles through the system settings. To do so, follow the guide below:

Open the Settings App Navigate to "Online Safety and Family" Select "Privacy and Online Safety" Select "View details and customize" at the bottom Select "Communication & Multiplayer" Under "You can play with people outside Xbox Live," select "Block" Restart Modern Warfare 2

This will marginally increase the queue time on Xbox, but will ensure that players are only teamed up with and against those who are on Xbox consoles. Keep in mind that doing so will not only affect crossplay on Modern Warfare 2 but also all multiplayer games on Xbox, and they will thus be able to play only against Xbox Live users.

Since some console players only have a problem playing against PC players only rather than other platforms, Infinity Ward could possibly update the game to include an option to filter the community so that PlayStation and Xbox players can play with and against each other.

Exclusive Oni Operator Pack for PlayStation players (Image via Activision)

There is currently no workaround on PC to turn off crossplay, and players are forced to play against console users by default. PlayStation 4 and 5 have the option to turn off the feature in the settings of Modern Warfare 2 so that they can only play with and against other players on the platform.

PlayStation players in Modern Warfare 2 are highly favored by Activision, and receive exclusive in-game features such as exclusive monthly Double XP events, +5 Tiers in Battle Pass Bundle, +25% Weapon XP when playing in a party, exclusive Operators and Weapon Blueprints, and two Extra Loadout slots.

Poll : 0 votes