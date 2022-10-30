Modern Warfare 2 "Scan and Repair" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been rather tumultuous, with fans encountering a series of bugs, glitches and errors. This is common practice nowadays for multiplayer title launches of this magnitude, especially due to the large surge in server traffic. To counter these issues, there are numerous methods available for gamers to remedy the errors that hinder their gaming experience.

The latest installment in the growing list of issues is the Scan and Repair error. This error message pops up and crashes the entire game, which is a rather frustrating occurrence for any gamer as they have to reboot and login again to resume their session. While this error has been more frequent for Battle Net users, players using Steam are not entirely exempt from this issue altogether.

The "Scan and Repair" error is causing a nuisance for fans on Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has been a much anticipated release in the world of FPS gaming, marking the return of the renowned Call of Duty franchise.

Modern Warfare games are often regarded as the crown jewel of the franchise's multiplayer offerings, and Modern Warfare 2 has huge shoes to fill to carry this legacy forward.

Several issues have plagued gamers in the latest title across all platforms. However, Scan and Repair errors are exclusive to PC gamers. Fans of the franchise on PC should already be aware of this notorious error message, as it has been an issue in previous titles as well.

This error in particular is not new to the series, as it hampered many sessions in Modern Warfare and Warzone as well. While measures have been taken to fix these issues, they have not been entirely eradicated and are back with a vengeance. Fortunately, the potential fix is a rather simple one.

How to fix the Scan and Repair error in Modern Warfare 2?

As always, the Call of Duty community has contributed with potential solutions to this issue. The error predominantly occurs with gamers playing the game on Battle Net, and while the solution is a rather simple one, it is not guaranteed to work in all cases.

To fix the Scan and Repair error, perform the following steps:

While in the main lobby of Modern Warfare 2, head into the game settings

Select the Interface tab of the game settings

Scroll down to the Parallax effects. Disable these effects in-game.

Once the settings have been applied, restart the device and launch the game again to continue your gaming session.

While this is not a fool-proof solution, it is by far the most effective and optimal way to prevent Scan and Repair error from obstructing your grind in Modern Warfare 2.

If this solution does not fix the issue, the last resort is to contact Activision Support, as they are best equipped to deal with the technical aspects of the game, including error codes, bugs, and glitches. If nothing else prevails, all that fans can do is hope that the developers come up with a patch to fix this issue as soon as possible.

